Jenny Slatten teases Season 3 return on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way

90 Day Fiance’s Jenny Slatten may have just spilled some delicious tea to followers. TLC viewers have been wondering what the Palm Springs native and her fiance, Sumit Singh, have been up to as of late.

Have Jenny and Sumit broken up?

The couple has had to laugh off rumors that they had broken up and that Sumit had found someone else to marry. In a recent Instagram post, Jenny shared a lovely picture of them laughing on their couch.

Sumit sat behind his love while wearing a white tank top. The 62-year-old sported a mile-wide smile and black tank top. The reality star captioned her photo, writing, “We just laugh at some of these rumors about us.”

Both looked content in their moment of life. It even feels like the couple may actually walk down the aisle soon. There is still no mention of a wedding date, but it looks like Jenny is legally allowed to stay in India without having to return to the United States.

Fans questioned if Jenny and Sumit would return for a new season

One fan asked the die-hard question, “Why are you guys not doing anymore TLC, we miss you,” with a few pink heart emojis. Jenny cryptically responded, “stay tuned.”

The little tease had fans jumping to the conclusion that the couple would be back for a new season of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way. A few weeks ago, fans were sleuthing and found what looked like photos of Sumit in a wedding suit.

The rogue fan theorized that Sumit had left Jenny and married a new woman. TLC viewers are already convinced that the Indian will never marry the American and is just stringing her along.

The couple are still going strong

The duo has a 30 year age gap but somehow is making it work. Jenny recently gave a tour of their Indian abode, where she showed off her living room and bedroom. The TLC personalities are living just outside the capital of India.

Her home showed off large windows and the same living room where fans will remember the couple had a difficult conversation with Sumit’s parents.

TLC spectators are enjoying the minor updates that Jenny has been given. Followers are crossing their toes and fingers in hopes that both Jenny and Sumit return for a brand new season of The Other Way, where they can see them tie the knot once and for all.

