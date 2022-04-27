90 Day Fiance: Jasmine Pineda shares sweet tribute to Gino in honor of their 2 year anniversary

Jasmine shares a kind post for her and Gino’s anniversary. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 days star, Jasmine Pineda has recently taken to her Instagram to wish her beau Gino a happy anniversary.

Jasmine and Gino’s anniversary occurred on March 8. However, because 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 days was still airing, Jasmine had to wait to share the post.

Jasmine wishes Gino a happy anniversary

Although Jasmine had to wait over a month to wish Gino a happy anniversary, fans have been able to see the two over the past few months blossom as a couple.

At the beginning of the season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, many fans did not think that Jasmine and Gino would make it.

Many fans thought Jasmine was too feisty, and others thought Gino was highly deceitful.

However, the two were able to work out their differences, and now they are in a peaceful relationship.

Jasmine said, “(heart emoji) My gringo bonito! Happy 2 year anniversary (it was on March 8th, but I can finally post this video (heart eyes emoji).”

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

“(Red heart emoji) Babe, you’ve been so patient to me. When you found me, I was the most broken soul on earth. Your unconditional love has healed me, and it feels great to love and to be loved back! I love you so so so much (smile with hearts emoji).”

Jasmine continued by sharing a verse from the bible.

Jasmine said, “(Red heart emoji) 1 Corinthians 13:4 Love is patient; love is kind; love is not envious or boastful or arrogant or rude. It does not insist on its own way; it is not irritable or resentful; it does not rejoice in wrongdoing but rejoices in the truth. It bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things. Love never ends.”

Jasmine finished her post by saying, “Te Amo in the most genuine way ever(police emoji, red heart emoji, bald head emoji, blue cap emoji).

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days fans share kind words

Many fans have changed their opinion of the couple as a whole and had nothing but kind words for the two.

One fan commented, “I just have to say the two of you may not be right for each other. However, I think your your a perfect balance of crazy love & extreme happiness !!! I love you two and hope to see you get married. No prenup not needed. Gino loves you, and I can tell you love him too. (peace emoji, red heart emoji, smiling sunglass emoji).”

Pic credit: @jasminepanama/Instagram

Another fan commented, “Happy Anniversary to you both (champagne glass emoji). I think you’re an amazing couple and wish you all the happiness and love for the many years to come (red heart emoji).”

Pic credit: @jasminepanama/Instagram

An additional fan commented, “Happy anniversary. You guys are by far THE most entertaining couple ever! Let’s hope Gino sprung for a Waterpik toothbrush this time.”

Pic credit: @jasminepanama/Instagram

Jasmine and Gino, by far, were one of the most dynamic couples on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

However, their dynamic works and viewers are ecstatic that they are still together.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.