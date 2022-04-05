90 Day Fiance viewers think Jasmine will take Gino’s money after they get married

Will Jasmine take all of Gino’s money once they get married? 90 Day Fiance fans think she will. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers are convinced that Jasmine will take all of Gino’s money once they tie the knot.

Season 5 introduced Before the 90 Days fans to Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo, an unlikely couple whose fair share of ups and downs have played out on 90 Day Fiance.

Despite their glaring differences, however, Jasmine and Gino have proven that their quirks are perfectly matched.

Although Gino was out of work due to the pandemic, Jasmine still expected him to spend money on certain things, using his life’s savings.

Jasmine Pineda talks prenups on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Tell All

In a preview clip from this Sunday’s second half of the Tell All, Jasmine and Gino broached the subject of a prenuptial agreement, which Gino is in favor of, but Jasmine is opposed to.

Host Shaun Robinson asked Jasmine whether Gino discussed a prenup with her. Jasmine denied that Gino ever mentioned the topic to her.

“No, he never mentioned it to me and I’m not gonna marry [him] if there’s a prenup,” Jasmine said during the Tell All. “And he better make it work because if I’m in the United States and we get married, and he screwed it up, I’m gonna kick him out of the house and I want to stay with everything.”

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Many 90 Day Fiance viewers saw Jasmine’s statements as a red flag and took to the comments section to sound off.

90 Day Fiance viewers think Jasmine will take all of Gino’s money after marriage

One Before the 90 Days fan felt that Gino should have ended the engagement after hearing Jasmine’s views on a prenup and commented, “That should be the end of the engagement enough said – she doesn’t have good intentions just based upon what she said on National tv.”

“If she really loved him for him she should have no problem signing one,” they continued, “If she had $$$$ like that then she could pay her own new apt instead of having gino pay for it when you just met the guy lol.”

Pic credit: @truecrime_jankie/Instagram

“As much as she screams and fights with him over nothing? Just imagine the control she has when they’re married,” wrote another one of Jasmine’s opponents. “She’s going to take him for every penny.”

Despite what Jasmine said during the Tell All, she recently told her fans that she’s not with Gino just for his money.

“There are 2 reasons why people get married: love or money,” Jasmine wrote in her Instagram Stories last week. “If you’re gonna get married for money, marry someone who is filthy rich. Like unlimited budget.”

And when it comes to Gino offering to pay for her rent, Jasmine had this to say: “What a joke people saying it’s for money because of someone who paid one month of rent. But I appreciate the gesture.”

Part Two of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Tell All airs on Sunday, April 10 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.