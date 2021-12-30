90 Day Fiance: It’s over between Luis Mendez and his second wife, Molly Hopkins’ ex-husband is single again

Luis Mendez announced his single status revealing that Molly Hopkins’ ex-husband went through a second divorce. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alum Luis Mendez appears to be on the other side of another failed marriage as he came out on an Instagram Live to make the point that he is single.

The short Christmas Day Live that has since been deleted served to apparently confirm that Luis had moved on from his second marriage after less than three years.

Luis and Molly Hopkins were only married for six months back in 2018 when they were a part of Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance and Season 3 of Happily Ever After?.

Rumors have been swirling about Molly Hopkins’ ex-husband Luis Mendez’s breakup from his second wife

Luis shocked the 90 Day universe when he showed up at the Tell All for the premiere season of The Single Life, where Molly was a cast member who had found love successfully. It had been three years since the pair had seen each other in person.

Luis refused to answer questions from Tell All host Shaun Robinson and unsuccessfully tried to put Molly on the spot. Luis said he wanted an apology from Molly, but she refused.

Molly called Luis out for his second marriage being a failure, which Luis would neither confirm nor deny. He also refused to shed any light on his immigration status as rumors of deportation were going around back then.

Molly aired her suspicions that Luis was already involved with his second wife when they were still together and evidenced that by how quickly he moved on and got married after their divorce was finalized.

Luis showed up to confront Molly at The Single Life Tell All. Pic credit: TLC

Molly Hopkins and Kelly Brown are still together

Molly is still with her boyfriend Kelly Brown, and the pair were most recently featured on 90 Day Diaries, where their quest to find a house to move into together was featured.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Kelly is a police officer from New York, and Molly has her own brand and shop of women’s lingerie in Georgia. Instead of doing long distance, Kelly has been open to moving down South to be with Molly.

Molly keeps her Instagram mainly for business, but she does sprinkle pictures with Kelly in where her captions show her adoration. Kelly also has pictures with Molly on his Instagram.

90 Day: The Single Life is available to stream Fridays on Discovery+.