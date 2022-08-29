90 Day Fiance: Happy Ever After? viewers bash Angela Deem for her upcoming behavior

Angela Deem’s presence and behavior on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is being called out. Pic credit: TLC

Angela Deem’s presence within the 90 Day Fiance franchise has long been controversial and viewers have been reinvigorated with disdain now that Season 7 of Happily Ever After? has kicked off.

While Angela was not reintroduced and caught up with in the premiere episode, viewers were able to see a trailer for what is to come this season.

The trailer showed Angela vandalizing Michael’s car and hurling abusive slurs toward him in a very uncomfortable scene of aggression.

Now that viewers have seen the season’s trailer, which features Angela going behind Michael’s back and talking to another man, along with the new sneak peek, critics have been calling Angela out.

Before this season even started there were several cries from viewers for Angela to be fired or canceled from the network since viewers have been thinking that she takes things too far with her behavior.

In any case, viewers will have to endure whatever comes from Angela this season, and it is clear on social media that franchise fans are not about it. While Angela does have her own fanbase, the overwhelming consensus on social media is that viewers cannot stand her.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers react to Angela Deem on Season 7

A popular notion about Angela’s appearance again within the 90 Day franchise was on Twitter.

The comment read, “Hey family…sorry but I won’t be joining y’all for this season of #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter as long as this verbally abusive, wrinkled, bleach blond, chain smoking MAGAt will be a cast member…”

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Hey family…sorry but I won't be joining y'all for this season of #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter as long as this verbally abusive, wrinkled, bleach blond, chain smoking MAGAt will be a cast member…



I will be reading your tweets tho for some good laughs!#90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/aLtVts20L2 — luv_2_h8_zillas 🇯🇲🇨🇺🇩🇪 (@luv_2_h8_zillas) August 28, 2022

Another critic slammed, “If Angela was a man the show would be off the air. It is amazing what she gets away with. She is abusive verbally and physically and gets asked to come back to the show often. Freaking disgrace.”

Pic credit: @SickSadGem/Twitter

Other 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers sounded off on Angela Deem

On Instagram, a 90 Day fan page made a meme that showed a still image from the trailer from the premiere episode’s end where Angela was being menacing.

They wrote above the image, “When you get weight loss surgery cuz you want to be beautiful.” And below, “But you still have a personality that makes you ugly AF.”

Other disgruntled 90 Day viewers landed in the comments to share their opinions.

One person remarked, “The definition of white trash.”

While another assessed, “And she still looks trashy as hell.”

Pic credit: @90dayladyparts/Instagram

Someone else commented, “Still ain’t beautiful never will be angry old [cow emoji].”

Yet another critic wrote, “It’s TRUE weight loss is fine but of your heart is ugly no amount of surgery will make a difference.”

There was another onlooker who said, “Yep u right she pretty ugly,” and added the hashtag, “#itsbettertobeagoodpersonwhichmakes1beautiful.”

Pic credit: @90dayladyparts/Instagram

Will you be watching Angela this season on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.