90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After’s Yara Zaya speaks out after backlash from shopping amid devastating hurricane

Yara Zaya faces criticism over shopping. Pic credit: @yarazaya/YouTube

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star Yara Zaya got tons of backlash on a social media post that people found distasteful, but now she’s speaking out. The reality TV personality took to social media recently after people criticized her for going shopping soon after arriving in Dallas.

Yara, along with her husband Jovi Dufren, and their daughter Mylah, left New Orleans for Dallas to avoid Hurricane Ida. However, while the hurricane was ravaging their city, Yara was busy complaining about the long lines at the Louis Vuitton store.

People who saw her posts were not pleased, and they let Yara have it, but now the Ukraine native is clapping back.

Yara Zaya responds to backlash

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star is tired of the backlash from her shopping post. Yara shared a message on her Instagram Story and clapped back at the criticisms.

“For those people who leaving so many messages and saying I’m so much bad person because when stuff happens in Louisiana, I’m shopping, I’m interested. What did you want me to do?” said Yara. “Put my child and myself at risk and go to save people by myself? I can’t do, I am doing stuff, I’m donating, I doing which I can do from here, that’s maximum which I can do.”

She continued, “Like I just don’t understand. You even don’t know how I am feeling. I may return home and don’t have nothing, and you just telling me all this stuff. This is ridiculous, guys.”

The reality TV personality then turned the tables on the commenters and said, “You have time to send those messages, but you don’t have time to go help…don’t write this message just you go help if you telling this to me. I am helping…”

“Besides sending me those messages, go you do something!” she added.

This is the second time that the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star has responded to the backlash since posting about her shopping adventures a few days ago.

Soon after Yara shared on her Instagram Story that she was in line at the Louis Vuitton store, the negative messages kept rolling in.

She recently reposted a message sent to her DM, which read, “Why are you spending money on this when you could lose your home? There are people’s lives being destroyed by the hurricane. Maybe you should donate money.”

Yara shared the screenshot and noted that she has, in fact, donated money for Hurricane relief. Yara also added that she could spend her cash however she wants. The criticisms didn’t stop there, so she took to social media again to respond to the negative comments.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus on TLC.