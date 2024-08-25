90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Tell All: No Limits Finale: The couples take a lie detector test

The highly anticipated finale of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 8, titled Tell All: No Limits, airs on Sunday, August 25, at 8/7c on TLC.

If you miss it live, streaming will be available the following day on Max.

This finale marks the conclusion of a five-part special that has captivated audiences with intense drama and emotional revelations.

As the season wraps up, fans can expect an episode packed with explosive confrontations, heartfelt moments, and significant turning points for the couples featured in the show.

Hosted by the ever-reliable Shaun Robinson, this two-hour special will delve deep into the lives of the couples, revealing new insights and untold stories that have been brewing throughout the season.

One of the most anticipated segments involves Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods, a couple whose relationship has been nothing short of tumultuous.

Big Ed comes to grips With Liz’s new relationship

According to TV Insider, the preview for the episode has already stirred up a buzz, showing a surprising moment where Big Ed, known for his brash demeanor, becomes emotional. In a candid one-on-one with Liz, he expresses gratitude for her presence in his life, a stark contrast to the animosity that has characterized their interactions.

This moment, where Big Ed tears up and shares a heartfelt hug with Liz, indicates a possible end to their longstanding conflicts and might signify closure for the couple.

However, the drama doesn’t end there. Liz’s new boyfriend, Jayson Zuniga, who was introduced earlier in the special, plays a significant role in this finale. Jayson, who has been vocal about his disapproval of Big Ed, confronts him head-on.

This confrontation highlights the ongoing tension between Liz’s past and present relationships, adding another layer of drama to the already intense episode. Jayson’s assertiveness and determination to protect Liz from further disrespect make for a gripping watch as he openly challenges Big Ed’s past behavior.

What to expect in the finale

The finale also promises to provide updates on other fan-favorite couples, including Angela and Michael, whose relationship has been a rollercoaster ride of its own. Viewers will get a closer look at their dynamics and the challenges they continue to face.

Additionally, the episode includes a lie detector test segment, which is sure to reveal some unexpected truths and potentially shake up the couples’ standings.

As one of TLC’s flagship franchises, 90 Day Fiancé continues to deliver high-stakes reality TV, and this finale is no exception. With its mix of raw emotion, intense confrontations, and shocking revelations, the Tell All: No Limits finale is set to be one of the most memorable episodes in the show’s history.

As the season concludes, viewers are left to ponder what the future holds for these couples. Will Big Ed and Liz find peace in their separate paths, or will there be another twist in their story? Will Angela and Michael overcome their obstacles, or is their relationship doomed?

These questions and more will linger in the minds of fans until the next chapter of this reality TV phenomenon unfolds.

