Statler calls 90 Day Fiance castmates ‘puppets’ for not supporting Michael Ilesanmi

Statler Riley is proclaiming her support for Michael Iesanmi, and she thinks his castmates need to do the same.

Statler thinks her 90 Day Fiance castmates must take a stance against Angela Deem’s behavior.

Over the years, 90 Day Fiance viewers have watched Angela mistreat her husband, Michael Ilesanmi, on screen.

Most would agree that Angela’s behavior is considered abuse, and it’s all been documented on reality television since 2018.

We’ve watched Angela scream in Michael’s face, call him names, dismantle his car, throw a cake in his face, throw drinks in his face, and spit food on him, to name a few incidents.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

90 Day Fiance fans have been outspoken, calling for Angela to be canceled due to her behavior.

And it’s not just 90 Day Fiance viewers who have accused Angela of abuse—Michael recently accused his estranged wife of “cruel treatment,” including “physical and mental abuse” in his response to her recent annulment filing.

Now that Michael’s legal claims have gone public, 90 Day Fiance fans are reacting, and their support for the Nigerian native is at an all-time high.

90 Day Fiance fans speak out in support of Michael Ilesanmi

On Instagram, reality TV blogger @shabootydotcom shared a screenshot from an In Touch article that detailed Michael’s counterclaim against Angela, citing abuse that took place in private and while filming reality TV shows.

“I feel all cast members should come out publicly in support of Michael,” the caption of the Instagram post read.

And, apparently, as Shabooty also noted, Loren Brovarnik recently went live on Instagram to support Angela … something that isn’t sitting well with Michael’s supporters.

Loren’s video was captured and shared on Reddit, in the clip seen below.

Loren went on record stating that Angela got “played and hurt,” claiming that TLC portrays Angela as “crazy.”

Loren also said that she loves Angela “so much,” adding that her heart “hurts” for the 58-year-old.

In the comments section of Shabooty’s post, hundreds of 90 Day Fiance fans agreed that the cast needs to publicly support Michael.

One of the comments came from 90 Day Fiance personality Statler Riley.

Statler takes aim at Michael’s castmates

Statler wrote, “Cast who don’t loudly support Michael are puppets so far up TLCs a**..,”

Pic credit: @shabootydotcom/Instagram

Many agreed with Statler’s statement, echoing the sentiment in the comments section.

While most shared Statler’s stance, one pair of 90 Day Fiance stars chose to remain mum on the Angela and Michael topic.

Pic credit: @shabootydotcom/Instagram

Jenny Slatten commented that she and her husband, Sumit Singh, choose to “stay out of this drama 🙄.”

Kobe Blaise knocks Angela Deem down a peg

So far in this season’s Tell All, only one member of the Season 8 Happily Ever After? cast has stood up to Angela: Kobe Blaise.

Kobe had the courage to put Angela in her place on stage, calling her out for disrespecting Michael in public “to the level that even a fly cannot respect him.”

Kobe’s efforts were applauded by 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers, who showered him with praise on social media following his and Angela’s on-stage confrontation.

Part 5 of the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 8 Tell All, No Limits, airs on Sunday, August 25, at 8/7c on TLC.