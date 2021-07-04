90 Day Fiance Happily Ever After spoilers: Jovi returns home after three months away

Jovi returns home after months of being away. Pic credit: TLC

In the upcoming episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Jovi Dufren finally returns home to his family after spending three months in the Caribbean for work.

However, a lot of things have changed since Jovi left the U.S including his baby girl Mylah, who has grown quite a bit. In a sneak peek for tonight’s episode of the show, Jovi’s parents, Gwen and Monty, take Yara and Mylah to meet Jovi at the airport for a touching and long-overdue reunion.

Yara is worried that Mylah won’t recognize Jovi

In the short clip which will play out in the new episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Yara and Jovi’s parents make the journey to pick him up at the airport. However, the Ukrainian beauty has a few concerns about her husband’s return.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

“Jovi’s coming home today after being away for three months. I’m so much excited that Jovi is arriving home today, I’m so excited…I was waiting [for] this day every single day…” expressed Yara in her confessional.

“Jovi was missing Mylah every single day, but I think this will take time for Jovi to adjust to Mylah.” When Jovi left, Mylah was just [a] newborn baby, now she’s four months old. I am worried that she will not [even] recognize him.”

As the scene continued to play out, the family arrived at the airport to pick up Jovi, and Yara is beyond excited to finally have her husband back.

Love 90 Day Fiance as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

Yara admits it was stressful without Jovi

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star admitted to the cameras that things were difficult with her husband being away for three months. So, as you can imagine, Yara could barely contain her excitement about Jovi’s return.

“It was really stressful for me to be by myself with a newborn baby,” admitted Yara. “But I’m so happy that I will not be mama alone anymore. I will have my husband at home and he will be helping me and we will just live like a nice, happy family.”

Upon reuniting with his family, Jovi also expressed his glee in finally being home again.

“It feels good to be home you know, it’s overwhelming. I’m so happy to see Mylah of course, so cute. She’s so big now compared to when I left but most importantly I’m just happy to see this little girl,” noted the TLC star.

“I can’t say I missed a whole lot about Yara because I feel like I felt everything through the phone you know. Every time she had a bad day I had to hear about it.”

However, there are more surprises in store for Jovi who is headed home to a new apartment that Yara chose, while he was away.

You can watch the full scene play out in tonight’s new episode.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.