90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After spoiler: Natalie books a surgery without telling Mike

Natalie books a surgery without telling husband Mike. Pic credit: TLC

Things are continuing to spiral between 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? stars Mike and Natalie and in the upcoming episode, it will only get worse. The odd couple has been experiencing issues since before they even tied the knot and with each passing week more and more problems continue to cast doubts on their marriage.

Most recently it was Mike’s mother that seemed to be causing a rift between her son and his new wife. Fans have noted that Mike’s mom, Trish, has had her fair share of nasty comments at Natalie’s expense and Mike usually sides with his mom.

However, the couple’s marriage woes stem much deeper than just mother-in-law drama, another major problem between them is communication. And their interaction in the upcoming episode of the show is a prime example of that.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Natalie books a surgery without telling Mike

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? stars just can’t seem to get on the same page, and in a preview for the upcoming episode, more problems arise. It seems as if Mike and Natalie had previous conversations about her desire to have surgery on her nose to help with her breathing. However, Natalie went a step further and booked the surgery, only to tell Mike a week before the scheduled date.

In the sneak peek, the Ukrainian beauty finally informs her husband about the surgery, and as you can imagine he was none too pleased. As the couple prepared for dinner with a friend, Natalie dropped the bomb.

“Michael, first of all, very important stuff. I don’t know when to tell you this, I’ve been to [the] doctor and they put me on operation,” commented Natalie. “I was also asking about the price, unfortunately, they cannot say if insurance will cover [it]. I hope it’s gonna be fine with money…I know money is very important for us, so I’m sorry.”

While Mike remained calm after hearing the news, her told a different story in his confessional.

Mike calls Natalie selfish for her decision

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After star? wasn’t too happy that Natalie had gone ahead and booked a surgery without discussing it with him first.

“I have known that Natalie has had some breathing issues and we have talked about surgery as an option, but I had no clue that she already scheduled the operation,” explained Mike. “So this is a huge bomb she just dropped on me, I just don’t get what’s going through her head right now.”

“I don’t care about the cost that’s not the important thing but it just really frustrates me that she didn’t even have the decency to talk to me about it,” continued TLC star. “How am I suppose to be there and support her if she’s just making plans without me? I just kind of call it being selfish.”

Check out the clip and see the full scene play out in tonight’s episode.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.