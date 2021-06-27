90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After spoiler: Andrei and Becky have tense confrontation during RV trip

Things get heated between Andrei Castravet and Becky. Pic credit: TLC

There is more drama brewing between 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star Andrei Castravet and the Potthast family. And this time they’re trapped in an RV together. Andrei and his wife Elizabeth’s family are taking a road trip to visit other family members but the journey so far has not been smooth.

At first, things appeared to be going well for Andrei who had a plan in mind to bond with father-in-law Chuck during the trip. However, once Elizabeth’s sister Becky caught wind of the conversation between her dad and Andrei it took a horrible turn.

The problem started when Becky overheard the two men talking about work. At one point Chuck told Andrei that he didn’t want the others to overhear them or they might get upset and that pushed Becky over the edge. She confronted both men about doing things behind their backs and things got so heated that Andrei pulled over the RV and requested to have a conversation with Becky outside.

Andrei and Becky get into heated argument on road trip

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star refused to drive another minute until he had a chat with Becky and after much urging, she finally joined him outside.

However, their conversation did not go well, as both accused each other of starting drama.

“You’re such a f**king drama queen,” remarked Andrei. “Why are you f**king doing this in front of your father and in front of everybody?”

As the scene eventually cut away to Becky’s confessional she talked about her real issues with the Moldovan native.

“Andrei has these motives. He’s got things that he wants to do with my dad and it doesn’t involve us,” shared Becky. “When I started working with my dad like five years ago I had a lot of ideas too but my dad didn’t entertain any of my ideas, so I’m just seeing it for what it really is, my dad’s being manipulated by him and I can’t take it anymore.”

Chuck is frustrated with the family drama

As the other family members sat in the RV during Andrei and Becky’s argument, they eventually urged Chuck to intervene. And after trying to quell the drama between his daughter and son-in-law, Chuck was officially at his wit’s end.

“Man we can’t even make it one day without having to pull the RV over to settle a fight? They think this argument’s gonna get resolved today — it’s not. The subject is too deep, and it’s too much tension,” commented Chuck. “But this can’t happen going forward. There’s no way that we’ll be able to finish this trip if that continues so they have to make a choice.”

Check out the sneak peek and watch the full scene play out in tonight’s dramatic episode.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.