90 Day Fiance fans are surprised by Chuck’s emotional outburst after Andrei and Charlie fight

Chuck Potthast will have an emotional outburst next episode over the fight between Andrei and Charlie, and fans weigh in with their thoughts on the situation. Pic credit: TLC

The patriarch of the Potthast family, Chuck, will have an emotional outburst next episode over the fight that takes place between Andrei and his son Charlie.

His hysteria over the fight was a talking point for 90 Day Fiance critics who are confused and intrigued by his emotions.

It appears the fight began when the bad blood between Elizabeth’s siblings and Andrei was brought up again while they are all attending a family reunion. From the trailer, it looks like Jen will say, “Your husband is trying to step on everyone’s toes and push them out of the business.”

The fight then breaks out, and before its conclusion can be seen by viewers, the trailer cuts to Chuck’s emotional outburst where he says, “I don’t wanna see this. I don’t wanna see my family ruined,” while crying and wiping tears from his face.

90 Day Fiance critics respond to Chuck’s tears after the fight between Andrei and Charlie

Viewers of the trailer for the fight between Andrei and Charlie and Chuck’s emotional outburst had their own opinions about the situation.

One well-known 90 Day Fiance fan account on Twitter posted a picture of Chuck crying with the caption, “Damn I didn’t expect him to be added to the list of criers.”

Damn I didn't expect him to be added to the list of criers #90DayFiance #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter pic.twitter.com/KRAy88xHuA — 90 Day Fckery (@90DayFckery) June 21, 2021

The Tweet got attention from other 90 Day Fiance viewers who shared their opinions on the situation.

There is the school of thought that Chuck has “set up the dramatic events” and is “the wizard of oz behind the screen pulling the strings.”

Another person made the point, “Chuck crying saying he didn’t want or expect ‘this,’ when literally everyone told him to expect this.”

Viewers gave their opinions on Chuck’s emotional outburst. Pic credit: @90dayfkery/Twitter

The fallout from the Potthast family drama will unfold on the rest of Happily Ever After? this season

There are still episodes left before the end of the season, and this fight and Chuck’s reaction will have a ripple effect in the storyline for Elizabeth and Andrei.

Andrei’s hopes of getting a $100,000 loan from Chuck could be deterred due to the fight, and Andrei’s role within the Potthast family business could be diminished because his presence causes so much turmoil.

It’s hard to say if relationships can be mended and progress can be made towards unity before the season ends, but there could be more surprises in store that viewers will have to keep watching for.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.