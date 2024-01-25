90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 8 cast, premiere date, and everything else we know

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever? typically focuses on couples after they’ve tied the knot and are settling into life together.

There are some anomalies, like Big Ed and Liz Woods, who randomly appeared on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 7.

Despite not being married, they both clocked in to deliver storylines involving their rough road to marriage.

It was tiresome, but it’s not like many other couples could bring the drama.

The series has showcased some must-watch TV, and we really hope it finds its way back to being as good as the earlier seasons.

It’s time to take a deep dive into what we know about 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 8 because it’s back on the air very soon.

Will it live up to the hype this time? We can hope.

TLC revealed the premiere date for the next season in December 2023, and it’s soon.

We’ll be able to watch the madness unfold when 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? returns on Sunday, March 17, at 8/7c.

Once again, we’ll get two-hour episodes, which makes sense considering how many couples TLC throws at us.

The cast has not been revealed, but we have some guesses

If producers know what’s good for the show, they’ll drastically overhaul the cast, but we don’t expect that to happen in the near future.

TLC seems to love Andrei Castravet and Elizabeth Potthast, so there’s a high chance they’ll return to snatch the title for the series’ longest-running couple.

Yes, 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 8 would mark their fifth consecutive season, not including their stints on other shows.

There is such a thing as too much, and with Elizabeth’s family along for the ride to stir the pot, it’s hard to imagine the producers will stray away from their antics.

Big Ed Brown’s Wedding to Liz Woods will probably be featured

Another probable couple is Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods.

Although recent reports suggest they separated, they reportedly married in August.

Given TLC’s fascination with Ed, there’s a good chance those nuptials were filmed to be used in the series.

After Ed’s terrible relationships in the past, it would show some progression for him if viewers saw him make it down the aisle, even if the relationship is already over.

Oh, and it would also highlight that 90 Day: The Last Resort can help in some cases.

There should also be plenty of drama in the lead-up to any nuptials because drama follows these two wherever they go. I mean, that’s why they remain on our TV screens.

Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi are probably coming back

We’re sad even to speak this into existence, but Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi are probably also returning.

Despite worrying lows in their relationship, it seems they’re finally together in the U.S. After so many years of anticipation, will they be able to carve out a life together?

We have doubts, but stranger things have happened.

This brings us to Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo, who may or may not have called time on their relationship.

However, they’re both currently appearing on 90 Day Fiance Season 10, which will probably culminate with their marriage because we know they got hitched last summer.

There’s also a high probability the TLC cameras filmed the aftermath of their wedding, and if they did split, there’d be plenty of fireworks.

The network loves the drama, so we don’t anticipate them being on would be much of a shocker.

The rest of the cast is more of a question mark because it will hinge on whether they get married, as the original 90 Day Fiance is still airing Season 10.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way alums could be on the cast

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 4 alums Nicole Sherbiny and Mahmoud El Sherbiny were spotted filming in the U.S. there’s a good chance they are filming for the show.

With us fast approaching the premiere date, we shouldn’t be left in the dark about the official cast for too long.

TLC likes to do these things in advance. The best part is that we’ll have our first look at the trailer when the cast is announced.

Those trailers are usually bursting at the seams with drama because the network wants us to tune in to showcase how things got to the point in the trailers.

It’s a smart way of doing things, but it isn’t as fun when it’s the same group of people every season.

Hopefully, we’ll get a good season in the books before we write this show off, and we really don’t want to do that.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 8 premieres Sunday, March 17, at 8/7c on TLC.