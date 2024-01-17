Did Big Ed Brown just confirm he split from Liz Woods? 90 Day Fiance star claims he ‘met somebody’

Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods may have gone their separate ways yet again.

The couple has kept 90 Day Fiance fans curious about the status of their up-and-down relationship amid multiple breakups and makeups – the last we calculated, they had split 12 times.

Although Big Ed and Liz reportedly became husband and wife in August 2023, the marriage may not have solved the ongoing issues between these two.

As shared by Instagram account @90daythemelanatedway, Big Ed was recently in Las Vegas for the 2024 Bigo Awards where he was interviewed on the red carpet.

Ed spoke about his “favorite moment” on the Bigo platform/app.

“Um, well, I met somebody,” Ed claimed as he turned to point both fingers toward the camera operator. “And she came out for New Year’s… uh, but, that’s tight-lipped.”

“Yeah, so that was probably my favorite moment,” Bid Ed continued.

While Big Ed didn’t explicitly state that he’s no longer with Liz Woods, there have been several hints since their supposed August 2023 nuptials.

Liz Woods has hinted that she’s moved on, too

Liz shared in her Instagram Stories that “A lot has happened after The Last Resort” and implied that she and Big Ed would appear on 90 Day Diaries this season.

Liz and Big Ed last appeared together on the 90 Day Fiance spin-off, The Last Resort, where they worked with a team of therapists to strengthen their love life.

At the end of the retreat, Big Ed and Liz chose to recommit themselves to each other rather than break it off, leading most of us to believe they were back together.

According to Instagram account @mac.and.chisme, Liz moved back to California following her and Big Ed’s breakup and, as Monsters and Critics previously reported, she has been teasing a new man in her life.

Is this breakup Big Ed and Liz’s last one?

Big Ed and Liz’s social media activity could be another strong indicator that their romance is on the rocks.

Big Ed last appeared on Liz’s Instagram feed in August 2023 during a joint interview.

Likewise, Liz hasn’t appeared on Big Ed’s IG feed in recent months, but other women have.

Earlier this week, Big Ed uploaded a TikTok to his IG feed, including a mystery woman who played along as they lipsynced to a voiceover from one of Big Ed’s former 90 Day Fiance episodes alongside his ex, Rose Vega.

“I like the view,” the woman said before Ed replied, “You’re my best view.”

Big Ed and Liz have taken us down this road before, so we’re not 100 percent certain they’ve split.

It could be for the cameras to stir up some drama, or it could be that they’ve finally called it quits after a years-long rollercoaster love story… either way, we wouldn’t be surprised.

Season 10 of 90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.