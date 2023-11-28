It’s official! 90 Day Fiance’s Jasmine and Gino are married –Here’s what we know

This news might shock a few 90 Day Fiance fans, but believe it or not, Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda are married.

Yes, this is a major spoiler for those of you currently watching their ongoing antics in Season 10.

Here’s hoping you didn’t place any bets against Jasmine marrying Gino because you’ll have to pay up now.

Despite confirmation that the controversial pair is now man and wife, don’t expect to see any photos of the wedding floating around unless one of their guests shares the images.

TLC viewers will have to wait and see the wedding day play out onscreen — likely in the finale episode.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

However, you better get ready to see more of Jasmine and Gino on your TV because the two are now man and wife, and we know the cameras will be following their new life together in the U.S.

Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo got married a few months ago

InTouch recently got confirmation from a Wayne County, Michigan clerk that the 90 Day Fiance couple held their wedding ceremony in June 2023, but the exact date was not shared.

That means Jasmine and Gino have been married for five months, and before tying the knot, the pair were together for four years.

We’ve been watching their constant breakups and makeups since they were first introduced to us in Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

Due to the constant arguing between the couple, no one would have predicted they would still be together today, but they’ve proven the naysayers wrong.

Jasmine and Gino are embroiled in drama on 90 Day Fiance

At the moment, though, the pair is still embroiled in a slew of drama on the show as they prepare to get married, and it seems Jasmine and Gino will be fighting their way to the altar.

To sum up everything that happened so far, let’s start with: Jasmine spent her wedding dress allowance on butt implants and still has a secret to tell Gino about where she got the rest of the money for that.

Additionally, things are still very rocky between Jasmine and Gino’s family, plus her jealousy has reared its ugly head several times since she got to the U.S.

There was a dramatic lip gloss saga in Episode 6, which had the 36-year-old convinced that Gino had cheated on her.

Most recently, Jasmine took off her engagement ring and requested a ticket to her home country of Panama after confronting Gino about his strip club bachelor party.

Obviously, Jasmine didn’t make the trip back home because the couple tied the knot and they are now Mr and Mrs Palazzolo.

Are you surprised that Jasmine and Gino are now man and wife? Sound off in the comments below.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.