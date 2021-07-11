90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? recap: Man up or shut up

The Happily Ever After? couples experienced a lot of different emotions this week as miscommunication and explosive situations took place. Pic credit: TLC

This week’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? saw the couples go through some awkward, tense, and unexpected situations as the show ramps up for the final explosive drama of the season.

The cracks in a few of the relationships were apparent, and miscommunication was abound. In fact, the majority of the experiences seen this week were less than pleasant as the couples tried to navigate some of their relationship pitfalls.

However, a few happy and positive moments managed to shine through, but they were few and far between.

There were a few positive experiences for the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? couples this week

Brandon and Julia signed the lease for an apartment in Richmond, Virginia but decided to surprise Brandon’s parents with the news knowing they would be averse to it. When Ron and Betty were told the news they were very unhappy and laid a guilt trip on the couple.

Jovi finally came home to Yara and Mylah after being gone for three months, which was a joyous reunion at the airport with Jovi’s parents.

Jovi did, however, come back to a new apartment that was chosen by Yara which was in the wooded suburbs of New Orleans. He expressed being wary of the difficulty he will have adjusting to all the changes happening around him.



Jovi came home from work to his four-month-old daughter and Yara along with a new place to live, which was a lot for him to take in. Pic credit: TLC

Despite Mike and Natalie fighting the night before Natalie’s nose polyp surgery, Mike decided to be there for her. He initially was going to take their shared truck and let Natalie find her own way back home, but he changed his mind and turned around.

Fights and misunderstandings occured during this episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

Angela described to her daughter Skyla that she is angry at Michael for not supporting her the way she wanted through her surgeries. Skyla urged Angela to call Michael because he had been blowing her phone up since Angela blocked him on everything.

Angela called Michael and displayed the same toxic, volatile, and abusive tendencies from her previous calls and it was obvious that Michael was fed up.

Ronald took the family to a Christmas store and bought almost $700 worth of decorations as a ploy to get Tiffany and the kids to stay for the holidays, a gesture that Tiffany thought was irresponsible.

Ronald tried hard to impress his family by buying a lot of Christmas stuff so that they would stay, but his tactics annoyed Tiffany. Pic credit: TLC

Tiffany discussed their relationship issues with Ronald’s mom who offered to take the kids overnight so they could go on a date. The date, however, started and ended terribly because Tiffany was unable to set her frustrations aside and that led to more angry and hurt feelings between the two of them.

While Kalani and Asuelu went car shopping, Asuelu dropped a bomb on Kalani that he wants seven children, which Kalani vehemently voiced against.

Asuelu went on to discuss the issue of more children with his mom who thinks it’s Kalani’s duty to have more kids. They also decided that both families would come together for Christmas despite past grievances.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.