90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After: Julia shares stunning new photo and a message for the ‘haters’


90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star Julia Trubkina shades her haters in social media post
Julia Trubkina has a message for the haters. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star Julia Trubkina wants trolls to know that she has no patience for their negative comments. Julia and her husband Brandon Gibbs’s storyline has been playing out on the show each week and viewers have had a lot to say about the couple who currently resides on a farm with Brandon’s parents.

Brandon gets a lot of heat for being too immature and too dependent on his parents while fans seem to think that Julia has very unrealistic expectations about living in the U.S.

However, the Russian native is not letting any of the negative feedback get to her as evidenced by a message she had for the haters in a recent post.

Julia Trubkina has a message for the haters

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star is currently back in her home country of Russia, enjoying the sites and having fun with her family.

Julia has been sharing several photos of her time back home and she recently showed off a glamorous photo on her Instagram page. She looked quite classy with her sleek hair and stunning black dress but she had a word or two for the haters as well.

“I looked everywhere !! I looked at all the files. even looked into the closet! but did not find where I asked your opinion my lovely haters?” wrote Julia in her post.

The 26-year-old got quite a bit of support from her followers on Instagram and her fellow TLC castmate Yara Zaya found humor in the message and shared some laughing emojis in the comment section. Julia also got some comforting words in response to her post.

“Haters are the motivators, they are your biggest compliment. I adore you and Brandon,” wrote one social media user.

90 Day Fiance star Julia Trubkina gets support from her followers
Pic credit:@juliatrubkina1993/Instagram

Another Instagram user wrote, “It’s something you will have to get use to, it comes with the territory. Ignore them they thrive on your feedback.”

90 Day Fiance star Julia Trubkina gets support from her followers
Pic credit:@juliatrubkina1993/Instagram

Is Brandon Gibbs with Julia in Russia?

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers have noticed that Julia has posted a slew of photos from Russia and Brandon Gibbs was not included in any of them.

This sparked questions about the couple’s marriage but last month, Julia assured her followers that while Brandon did not accompany her to Russia, they are still happily together.

“Brandon is my soul! I am grateful to fate that him is my husband. I came to see my family and do important things. We do everything together, this is the first time when I am alone and we seem to have returned to those days when we made a visa,” wrote Julia.

It’s not clear how long much longer Julia will remain in her home country but based on her social media posts she’s been there for about one month now.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.

