90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? cast is in New York City to film the Tell All — See the pics

It feels as if we just started watching Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? and yet it’s almost coming to an end already. It’s not clear how many more episodes are left before the season is officially over, but we just found out that Tell All is now being filmed so that’s a hint right there.

Yes, the Tell All taping is now in full effect as we got some clues from the social media pages of a few cast members. What we know so far is that the cast and crew will be doing the Tell All from New York City and, in between filming, the cast seems to be really enjoying the Big Apple.

Yara Zaya is having fun in New York

Some of your favorite 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? stars have been living it up in the city for the past few days one of them being Yara Zaya. There’s no doubt that the 26-year-old is enjoying her time so far.

The new mom posted a series of fashionable photos walking the sidewalks of New York while enjoying a cup of coffee. We didn’t see husband Jovi Dufren or even get a glimpse of baby Mylah in any of the pictures, but we’re pretty sure they were close by.

“I’m so happy here, something about this city makes me [feel] so happy,” wrote Yara. “I don’t know why, but I’ve never had such feelings in New Orleans, apparently it’s just not my city. Do you have such a situation that in some city you feel a surge of energy and happiness?”

To be clear, Zara didn’t tag her location in the post– probably due to contractual reasons with TLC, but it’s pretty obvious she’s in New York City. And if you read the comments on the post, her followers can tell that the photos were taken in NYC as well.

Kalani Faagata and her sister Kolini are also in New York City

A few more 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? stars are also enjoying the Big Apple, Kalani Faagata, and her sister Kolini.

Kalani hasn’t posted anything to indicate that she’s in New York because, as you know, cast members have to keep these details under wraps. However, her sister Kolini had no problem sharing a cute photo of them, and she added the location in her post as well.

“Back in our favorite place,” wrote Kolini, as the two brunette beauties stood on a mound looking happier than ever.

Can you believe that Season 6 is coming to an end already?

90 Day Fiance:Happily Ever After? airs Sunday at 8/7c on TLC.