90 Day Fiance: Geoffrey Paschel flirts with Natalie Mordovtseva in epic April Fools video

90 Day Fiance stars Geoffrey Paschel and Natalie Mordovtseva were in the mood for a good time just in time for April Fools. The TLC celebs just dropped a funny video that got fans talking.

The duo seemed to have a good time filming themselves for the funny collab. Some even think the two would make a good couple because of their unexpected chemistry.

90 Day Fiance: Natalie Mordovtseva and Geoffrey Paschel’s puzzling collab

Natalie Mordovtseva and Geoffrey Paschel just took April Fool’s Day to a whole new level. The 90 Day Fiance stars pulled off a puzzling yet humorous act, which definitely intrigued many of their fans.

In the clip, Natalie can be seen running toward the camera. The well-timed editing of the video made it looked like she’s running towards Geoffrey, who appeared to spot her and dramatically rushed in her direction.

After a series of running in different places, the 90 Day Fiance stars threw their hands up in the air, seemingly ready to give each other a big hug. But Natalie ended up embracing a big tree while Geoffrey hugged his dog.

Both Natalie and Geoffrey shared the same funny clip on their Instagram pages, which entertained their followers. The two not only showcased their creativity but their undeniable chemistry as well.

Fans think they’ll make a good couple

Natalie Mordovtseva and Geoffrey Paschel’s funny video impressed many 90 Day Fiance fans. Although the two don’t look like they filmed it physically together, fans still noticed their chemistry and instantly shipped them.

Some think they will make a good couple, adding that they look good together. Others noted that both Natalie and Geoffrey deserve a happy ending, which they might get with each other.

Even some went as far as comparing Geoffrey to Mike Youngquist, adding that the former would make a better partner for Natalie.

90 Day Fiance: Is Geoffrey hitting on Natalie?

Meanwhile, it seems Geoffrey Paschel has no problem being paired with Natalie Mordovtseva. The 90 Day Fiance alum jokingly flirted with Mike Youngquist’s estranged wife.

“Only you Natalie…” he captioned the video.

It’s clear that the two were merely joking around, but it’s still interesting to see them interact with each other like that. The idea of them being together is not impossible, considering that both are allegedly single. At this point, fans can only speculate whether or not the two plan on taking their friendship to the next level.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.