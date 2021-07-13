90 Day Fiance fans think Elizabeth’s sexy pose with her dad was weird

Elizabeth posed seductively with her dad. Pic credit: @elizabethpotthast/Instagram

Elizabeth Potthast and her husband, Andrei Castravet, are no strangers to being dragged in and out of the limelight. 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? fans have not been the kindest to the couple as they recently upped their strange antics.

Libby posted a new family photo while out on a boat in Tampa. It featured her husband and her father, Chuck Potthast. The mother of one was seen wearing a blue bikini while posing awkwardly next to her dear old dad.

The two men wore t-shirts and board shorts. The entire family was out to celebrate the Stanley Cup Champions, the Tampa Bay Bolts.

The photo was picked up by Reddit, where many felt that the angle of Libby’s body was uncalled for and sexualized. The picture itself looked as if it had been over-edited as Chuck’s leg looked wonky.

Libby’s awkward pose has 90 Day Fiance fans creeped out

The lead thread participant wrote, “Throwing your booty back standing next to your Dad, whose left leg you’ve hilariously photoshopped is a top shelf ‘boss babe’ move, Libby. The epitome of class this one, haha.”

Another 90 Day Fiance follower wrote pointed out that “Chuck skipped the left leg day for about three decades judging from this. LMAO!”

One very alarmed participant asked, “WHY IS SHE RUBBING HER BOOTY ON HER DAD.” The overall opinion of the Potthast family is that they are above the rest of society.

An observant fan wrote what many others were thinking, “I mean they are from Florida…. 👀”

Chuck and Andrei are friends

Even though the portrait was awkward at best, it did look like Andrei and Chuck were getting along better. TLC fans have already grown suspicious of the entire family and feel they put on an act for the cameras.

Andrei is currently being thrown to the sharks as he meets the extended Potthast family at a reunion in Maryland. The Moldovan not only drove the RV but had to deal with his in-laws riding his every conversation.

Charlie Potthast immediately started attacking Andrei in front of his grandfather and aunt. The extended family was not aware of all the tension but is now getting a first-hand experience.

It’s hard for most to tell if everyone gets along off-screen, but at least in this particular snap, it looks like the family is living the high life out on the ocean in their boat.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.