90 Day Fiance fans think Amira Lollysa is dating David Murphey now

David took to Instagram recently to answer many questions about his time on 90 Day Fiance and meeting up with Amira Lollysa. Pic credit: TLC

David Murphey has been hanging out with Amira Lollysa in Las Vegas, sparking rumors that the 90 Day Fiance alumni might actually be a couple now.

In an Instagram post earlier this week, David answered some questions that fans have been asking. Many of them were about Amira, and one person even asked whether David thought Amira or Lana was prettier — a question he refused to answer.

David gained fame on Before the 90 Days with Lana from Ukraine

David was initially vying for 27-year-old Lana, his Ukrainian love interest from his time on Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance. He had reportedly been talking to her for seven years before they met up in real life.

With more than a 30 year age gap, language barrier, and different lifestyles, there were some major obstacles in their relationship from the beginning. David famously made four trips to Ukraine in his attempts to meet up with Lana before joining the Before the 90 Days cast and even hired a private investigator to track her down to see if she was real.

Recently, David revealed that he and Lana hadn’t even spoken since earlier last year, but David’s heartbreak didn’t hold him back for long. In fact, before Christmas, another 90 Day Fiance alum reached out to him.

David Murphey reveals how Amira Lollysa meetup happened

“Amira is really sweet, she reached out to me before Christmas and wanted to go out for pie, and we went out for pie and that’s all I can say,” David confessed on Instagram.

Amira Lollysa, originally from France, was on Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance. She was trying to make her relationship with Andrew Kenton work during the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic but didn’t manage to make that happen after she was deported from Mexico while Andrew sipped drinks and lounged at the resort where they were supposed to meet up.

There were whispers of drama during Amira’s bumpy relationship, including his claims that Amira cheated on him, so it comes as no surprise that it didn’t work. After splitting from Andrew, she was romantically linked to another man, but that seems to have fizzled out as well, leaving her available to reach out to David.

Although there has been no direct answer about whether things were romantic, David has admitted spending some quality time with Amira.