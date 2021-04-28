90 Day Fiance: Andrew Kenton claims Amira Lollysa was cheating during relationship, she should be on Love After Lockup

Andrew Kenton claims ex-girlfriend Amira Lollysa cheated on him Pic credit:TLC

90 Day Fiance star Andrew Kenton is accusing ex-girlfriend Amira Lollysa of being unfaithful during their relationship.

The claim comes after Amira made her own allegations against Andrew during the 90 Day Fiance Tell All.

Unfortunately, fans did not get a chance to see the former couple confront each other because Amira refused to face her ex.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Ultimately fans were left with a, he said/she said version of events, with no way of filling in the holes in their stories.

Andrew for his part, was outraged when he learned that he would not be facing off with Amira.

So he left the Tell All in a huff and Amira said her piece.

Love 90 Day Fiance as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

At one point she claimed that Andrew gave her an ultimatum about getting pregnant as soon as she landed in the U.S.

Andrew has since denied those claims, but now he’s making a few of his own.

Andrew believes that Amira cheated on him

The 90 Day Fiance star had a recent chat on The Domenick Nati Show and Amira was a major topic of conversation.

Domenick asked if Andrew believed that Amira cheated on him during their relationship.

“Oh most certainly,” he responded. “It depends on what one would define as cheating though.”

He continued, “Like she was definitely in contact with prisoners and people in prison, and so there was that. Prior to our relationship and during our relationship, she had had contact with inmates in the penitentiary. She was sending him money and sending him stuff and everything.”

Domenick asked, “And while you guys were dating she was doing this?”

“Yeah, she also had contact with him while we were dating,” responded the 90 Day Fiance star.

Will Amira appear on Love after Lockup?

After hearing about Amira’s history of dating inmates, Domenick asked if she might appear on Love After Lockup.

The popular reality show which airs on WE TV follows couples who met their potential spouses while they were behind bars.

Viewers often follow each couple’s journey as they try to maneuver their relationship on the outside world.

When he was asked the question about Amira being on the show Andrew responded laughingly, “It’s not impossible, trust me. It is not impossible.”

He continued, “It’s owned by the same organization and I think Sharp actually produces Love After Lockup. You would be surprised but there could possibly be a crossover.”

Andrew also dished on Amira’s new boyfriend Camel Ventura.

The brunette beauty admitted that she was in love with her new beau during the 90 Day Fiance Tell All.

However, Andrew is skeptical about their relationship.

“He looks like he’s probably nice enough. But I worry that he is probably being used for TV sake probably just as much as I was,” remarked Andrew.

Do you believe Andrew’s claim that Amira cheated on him?

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus on TLC.