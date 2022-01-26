90 Day Fiance: David Murphey admits he hasn’t talked to Lana in six months

What happened to David Murphy and Lana? Pic credit: TLC

It’s hard to forget one of the most memorable storylines in 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days history, David Murphey and his girlfriend, Lana. The mystery regarding whether or not the elusive Lana was real or a catfish kept viewers on their toes.

Very few felt that Lana was real after David confessed to speaking with her online for years and never seeing her on video chat or in person. He also revealed that he went to Ukraine several times to meet her, but she never showed up.

However, when David showed up in Ukraine again on the show, Lana actually appeared, and before heading back to the U.S., David proposed to the Ukrainian native, and she said yes.

However, David and Lana have not tied the knot. As a matter of fact, they haven’t spoken in quite some time.

David Murphey hasn’t spoken to Lana in six months

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star recently went Instagram Live, and he got tons of questions about his relationship with Lana.

One Instagram user asked David if he missed Lana, and he responded, “I haven’t talked to her in six months.” He then attempted to explain why things fizzled out between them.

“I like her, of course, I liked her,” confessed David. “It was just too hard to get her to agree to– I don’t know how to say it, maybe you’ll see it in a show coming up,” he teased.

However, he admitted that there are no plans in the works to return to TV, although he’s not entirely opposed to the idea.

David Murphey had plans to move to Ukraine

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star’s split from Lana has put a damper on his previous plans.

While they were still together, David was set on moving to Ukraine to be with Lana after retiring from his job. In August 2020, he confirmed that he and Lana were still together after sharing a celebratory post for finally retiring.

However, that’s no longer part of David’s future plans, but he does have some exciting travel plans in the works.

“It’s gonna be an amazing life. I’ve got at least another 15 good years out of doing whatever I feel like doing,” he confessed.

“For me, this is what traveling is gonna be,” explained David. “I’ll go on a six-week RV trip, and then I’ll get out of the RV go on a two-week cruise. Come off the cruise for another six-week RV trip and then go to Rome for a month…then go to Australia for a month and on and on and on.”

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.