90 Day Fiance fans slam Rebecca Parrott for ‘begging for money’ online: ‘How embarrassing’

Rebecca Parrott is asking for financial donations to help get her grandson out of an unsafe living environment, but her critics think her solicitation is out of line.

The 90 Day Fiance star recently called on her fans and followers on social media to help her raise money to support her grandson.

As Rebecca explained in an Instagram video dated May 29, her grandson is currently living in an unsafe situation, and she and her family are fighting for custody.

The 52-year-old has set up a GoFundMe called “Help Rebecca Secure Her Grandson’s Safety,” where she is trying to raise $6,500.

According to Rebecca, her family’s legal fees are “more than [they] can manage alone,” so she’s calling on the help of friends, family, and strangers to contribute financially.

Rebecca followed up her initial Instagram post with another Reel posted this week, reiterating that her family needs monetary donations.

Rebecca Parrott asks her followers to donate to her GoFundMe

She thanked those who have donated and encouraged others to contribute using the link in her Instagram bio.

“Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for all the support and donations we’ve received. We are genuinely so grateful,” Rebecca wrote in the caption.

“Please know when it comes to my children and grandchildren, I will do anything I can to keep them safe. And that is why I’ve done this. If you don’t agree with me, I respect that. And accept it. But I will never stop doing everything in my power for my family. I have to believe you would all do the same,” she concluded.

Thousands of Instagram users liked Rebecca’s post, but some still called her out.

90 Day Fiance fans chastise Rebecca’s fundraising efforts

“I’m team Rebecca but this is a bit much. Many people deal with real life problems without a GFM,” expressed one disgruntled Instagram user. “Don’t use your platform for things like this.”

Another critic begged Rebecca to stop begging for money and instead ask her husband, Zied Hakimi, to “sell his expensive cars and buy something cheaper.”

@to_seek_unique questioned why Rebecca can’t afford to pay for the legal fees, between the income she earns from her social media collaborations, Cameos, SonoBello contract, and other partnerships.

“I feel you are taking advantage of your followers,” they added.

More of Rebecca’s critics chimed in, complaining that she’ll do “anything but work for the money,” accusing her of asking for handouts.

One angry Instagram user told Rebecca, “Shame on asking for $! Figure it out, lady,” adding, “How embarrassing.”

Rebecca’s fundraising efforts have proven effective, despite the criticism.

So far, on her GoFundMe page, 109 contributors have collectively given her $2,700 toward her $6,500 goal.

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.