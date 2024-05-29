90 Day Fiance critics slam Rebecca Parrott for ‘trying to look 12’ with filters: ‘Stop already!’

Rebecca Parrott isn’t one to shy away from using filters on social media, and her fans and critics have taken notice.

The 53-year-old 90 Day Fiance personality and her 30-year-old husband, Zied Hakimi, love to snap selfies and share them with their hundreds of thousands of Instagram followers.

Their most recent couples’ snap came earlier this month when Zied uploaded a selfie he captioned, “My bikou @tlc_90day_rebecca 😎💞😍🇹🇳🇺🇸👋💪.”

In the photo, Zied and Rebecca posed in a casual outdoor setting, looking refreshed and relaxed.

Rebecca appeared extremely youthful in the upload, and it caught the attention of Zied’s Instagram followers.

Critics left their remarks in Zied’s comments section, calling out Rebecca for her overuse of filters.

One of Rebecca’s disparagers felt as though the filter she used in the pic made her look like a 12-year-old.

90 Day Fiance critics accuse Rebecca Parrott of trying to look too young and thin

“Looks like a father daughter photo..” their comment continued.

“Rebecca looks younger than Ziad so funny!” added @gordana_goga. “Like we don’t know how they look in reality.”

Another critic pointed out that Rebecca is 20 years older than Zied and is “still a big girl,” insinuating that she is trying to look thinner and younger by using filters.

Pic credit: @tlc_90day_zied/Instagram

Another hater wrote that Rebecca “insists on” using filters, which make her appear “15 years old.”

“Accept yourself babe,” they urged Rebecca. “Every age has its beauty, trying to force nature is that, stay forced.”

“All them filters still can’t make her drop like 80 pounds,” added @bug1299.

One 90 Day Fiance viewer insisted that Rebecca “Stop with the filters already!!”

Rebecca isn’t bothered by the criticism she receives for using filters

This certainly isn’t the first time 90 Day Fiance critics have come for Rebecca over her fondness for filters.

Rebecca’s shameless photo enhancements have been a topic of contention for years.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Rebecca’s critics were out in full force when she shared a selfie, showing off her hair and makeup in a photo she captioned, “Just a selfie cause I felt cute.”

Despite positive feedback on her post, Rebecca received harsh criticism from Instagram users who begged her to “Stop the fake photos,” accusing her of Photoshopping the image.

Rebecca ignores the hate she receives for using filters and doesn’t seem bothered by the online negativity.

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.