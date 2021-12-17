90 Day Fiance fans share their thoughts on Shaun Robinson hosting the franchise’s Tell All

Shaun Robinson has been hosting the Tell All specials for 90 Day Fiance since 2016. Pic credit: Discovery+

90 Day Fiance fans recently discussed Shaun Robinson’s role as the host for the franchise’s Tell All specials.

Shaun took on her newfound role after Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance when she replaced Erica Hill as the host of the Tell All specials.

The 59-year-old TV host unpacks a lot of heavy content during the Tell Alls and oftentimes, she’s just as surprised by the cast members’ actions as the viewers are.

90 Day Fiance fans discuss Shaun Robinson hosting the Tell Alls

Now, 90 Day Fiance fans are discussing Shaun’s role as the host of the Tell All and whether they think she’s the right candidate for the job.

90 Day Fiance viewers took to Reddit after the latest Tell All for 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way aired with a post titled “With another tell all that has come and gone. What’s everyone’s thoughts on Shaun the host?”

For the most part, 90 Day Fiance viewers commented on not only Shaun’s beauty and youthful appearance, but her ability to perform in a job that is more demanding than it might seem.

One 90 Day Fiance fan commented, “She is so beautiful, and it’s obvious she is intelligent and articulate but I find her approach to managing the discussion as very heavy handed and choppy. Like, someone delivers something to double click on and she’s like ‘ok moving on.'”

Another commenter took Shaun’s side after others felt her questions were sometimes too harsh.

“People who think she’s a B clearly don’t know how reality TV works,” the 90 Day Fiance fan wrote. “She’s not the one formulating the questions, someone’s in her ear steering everything.”

One Redditor expressed, “I find her to be a bit of a wet blanket – on the stuff that airs. I haven’t seen any of the unedited leaked stuff but it’s nice to see other comments saying that the editing is what makes her seem that way.”

Feeling as though Shaun has improved in her hosting skills in recent years, another 90 Day Fiance viewer commented, “Her hosting skills have gotten miles better in the last few years.”

“She used to bug me because she’d let people skank out of hard questions. Now Shaun seems to have embraced her inner Jerry Springer and is better at holding people’s feet to the fire,” the commenter added.

This isn’t the first time Shaun Robinson was criticized for hosting

Last year, Shaun fired back when a 90 Day Fiance fan said that comedian and actor Joel McHale would make a better host.

Just last month, Shaun, who also hosts the Discovery+ spinoffs, 90 Day: Bares All and 90 Day: The Single Life, responded to criticism she receives as host of the 90 Day Fiance franchise’s Tell All.

Shaun shared a photo to Instagram that read, “You don’t like me? Okay, well… Sending thoughts and prayers.”

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus.