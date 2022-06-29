90 Day Fiance fans share support for Asuelu Pulaa after he admits he’s ‘not a good father’

Asuelu Pulaa called himself a bad father but got support from 90 Day Fiance fans. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alum Asuelu Pulaa was down on himself about his parenting skills in a recent post.

He shared a montage video of himself and his two boys with Kalani Fagaata and remarked in the caption that he was not a good dad. He did not elaborate on why he felt like that or what prompted his alarming public thought.

In the comments of the post, Asuelu received an outpouring of support from 90 Day fans who tried to encourage him and cast doubt on his notion that he is not a good father.

Asuelu shared a video with 90 Day Fiance fans on Instagram that featured different clips of him having a good time with his two sons, Oliver and Kennedy.

However, in the caption, Asuelu was down on himself and wrote, “I’m not a good father but I’m trying my best. (Heart emoji). #emotionaldamage.”

Asuelu received support from 90 Day Fiance fans in the comments who urged him not to be so hard on himself.

One supporter wrote, “You are present in [their] lives, that is an amazing Father.”

Another said, “Is all anyone can do is try their best. Kids look happy with dad.”

Someone else commented, “You are a great dad and those boys think so too, you are their hero!”

Yet another encouraged, “You are a great dad. Look at that [life] and joy in your [children’s] face.”

There was also a fan who remarked, “You being in their lives is a great start. Remember no one is perfect at parenting. We all learn along the way and hope we don’t mess them up too much. Keep your head up.”

Kalani Faagata has repeatedly called out Asuelu Pulaa’s parenting skills

Since Kalani and Asuelu first appeared in Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance, viewers have seen Asuelu act out in ways that were detrimental to his relationship with Kalani.

His continued behavior’s negative effects on his and Kalani’s two kids have been called out by Kalani several times throughout their time on the show and its spinoffs.

When Kalani and Asuelu were on Season 3 of 90 Day Diaries, Kalani brought up a time when Asuelu stopped paying attention to their boys and one of them ran away into a parking lot.

Kalani has said that Asuelu’s inattentiveness and mixed-up priorities have made their marriage difficult and Kalani has felt like she has had to do most of the parenting.

Kalani’s sister Kolini has also been very skeptical of Asuelu’s skills as a partner and father and the two have often been at odds.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays on TLC at 8/7c and Disovery+.