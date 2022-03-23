90 Day Fiance viewers are tired of Asuelu and Kalani’s repetitive storyline

Some 90 Day Fiance viewers are tired of Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa’s storyline. Pic credit: TLC

Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa are an alumni couple in the 90 Day Fiance franchise and most recently appeared on the premiere of Season 3 of 90 Day Diaries, but fans of the show seem to be sick of their storyline.

The marital strife between Kalani and Asuelu has played out in similar ways on Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance, Seasons 5 and 6 of Happily Ever After? and Seasons 1 and 2 of Bares All.

90 Day viewers are very familiar with Kalani’s many divorce threats, fear for her children when Asuelu is watching them, and Asuelu’s inability to communicate.

Annoyed and bored viewers shared their opinions on Kalani and Asuelu’s played-out storyline on social media.

Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa’s familiar narrative was shown in a 90 Day Diaries clip

After watching Kalani and Asuelu on the latest episode of 90 Day Diaries, viewers shared their reaction to the same narrative that the couple seems to have in every spinoff they appear on.

The 90 Day Fiance Instagram page shared a clip of Kalani and Asuelu sitting down to have a relationship talk where their communication broke down as it tends to always do.

The caption from the 90 Day page quoted Kalani and her familiar phrase, “‘How many times have my kids almost died when you’re around?’ [shocked emoji]. Tensions run high between Kalani and Asuelu on an all new season of [90 Day Diaries].”

90 Day Fiance fans are tired of Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa’s storyline

The comments of the post by 90 Day Fiance’s Instagram was full of viewers who wanted to either comment on the situation at hand or speak to their annoyance of Kalani and Asuelu’s continued storyline.

A top comment jabbed, “This story line is as tired as this man [laughing/crying emoji].”

Another person pointed out Kalani’s repetitive statement about Asuelu’s incompetence around the kids and added their own tone to it. They remarked, “I need help but u can’t take the kids.”

Someone else noted, “Anything to keep those TLC checks coming in. Enough already.”

Kalani and Asuelu do have their own set of fans and supporters who enjoy watching their couple and family drama. Since they appear to be staples of the franchise in recent years viewers might have to prepare to continue seeing them.

90 Day Diaries airs on Mondays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery+.