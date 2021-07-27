90 Day Fiancé fans react to the cast choices for Season 3 of The Other Way

90 Day Fiance fans weighed in on the revealed cast and storylines for the upcoming new season of The Other Way. Pic credit: TLC

Predictions for how Season 3 of The Other Way will go have already begun among 90 Day Fiance fans who are anxious for the premiere of the hit spinoff.

Some viewers have rather harsh outlooks on the storylines for this season, and think that the two pairs of newcomers to the show will be carrying the season. Others voiced their disdain for certain cast members and talked about how they think their storylines will go.

There were also many who felt there should have been even more new cast. Regardless of the negatives people voiced, it looks like there is a lot of interest in the upcoming season.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Viewers gave their thoughts on the cast for Season 3

The post by @90dayharvestusd that got fans talking about the new season of The Other Way was of a collage of the six couples that will be highlighted. The caption for the post read, “What do you think about the new lineup? I personally wish there was more new couples!”

In the comments section, avid fans of the show gave their opinions and predictions for the season.

One person remarked about one of the new participants and said, “Looks like we’re about to witness the first Colombian man ever in the #90dayfianceuniverse @90dayharvestusd, and it’s in the remote island near Nicaragua.”

A few people commented about the choice of bringing back Evelin and Corey. An annoyed fan said, “Hell NO to [Evelin] and Corey.”

While another said, “Oh my god give us new people instead of evelin and Corey.”

One person gave their prediction for a favorite couple this season when they said, “Kenny and Armando fixin to carry the entire season on their backs.”

90 Day Fiance fans gave their opinions on the cast picks for Season 3 of The Other Way. Pic credit: @90dayharvestusd/Instagram

Another well-known 90 Day Fiance fan page, @thereisnostore, reposted @90dayharvestusd’s post to their story and gave their assessment and breakdown of what will happen this new season.

They said, “Kenny complains about everything in monotone, Sumit and Jenny argue with Sumit’s parents, Cory sews his balls into a purse for Evelin, Ari struggles with scripted jealousy and debates legally changing her name to Mother Theresa of Cyberspace.”

They continued, “It’s all on Hannah and the 2 new couples to carry this season.”

One popular 90 Day Fiance fan page weighed in with their opinions on The Other Way cast choices. Pic credit: @thereisnostore/Instagram

Season 3 of The Other Way will probably be better received than Happily Ever After

The cast of Happily Ever After? has seriously annoyed viewers this season. Many feel like the storylines are played out, the cast is a bunch of complainers, and that the drama is more manufactured.

Viewers are hoping, that with the new additions to the cast of The Other Way, that this season will be captivating and full of the interesting and entertaining drama 90 Day Fiance fans have come to love.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way will premiere on TLC in late summer of 2021.