90 Day Fiance fans react to Angela trying to sell a hair straightener with an unfiltered face

Angela Deem is not winning over fans with her ads. Pic credit: TLC

Angela Deem is riding the 15 minutes of fame train hard. 90 Day Fiance fans recently called her out for advertising a hair straightener with an unfiltered face.

Angela took to her Instagram to share her excitement for a new hair tool. She wrote, “Wow I love this straighter @ariabeauty Just look how it made my hair look 100% better…Go check it out Code Hot Hair 30,% OFF TELL EM Meemaw sent you.”

While most 90 Day Fiance fans could care less about what the Georgia peach is peddling, many took aim at her look in the comment section.

Angela needs the fountain of youth

One follower hit Angela with truth bombs about smoking too much, writing, “she has to stop more than cigarettes she’s a horrible person the way she treats that man. Too old too late!!”

Another semi-fan added, “Oh my….not a flattering photo at all….”

The last commenter seemed to have wisdom from the fountain of youth, telling Angela, “Just accept the fact that your getting older, beauty comes with age. And stop doing so much to yourself. Maybe another hair color would suit you bec your hair is really damaged from bleaching😮 making it straight doesn’t help at all.”

The pictures Angela shared showed her in one of her bedrooms with fairy lights illuminating her wall. Sadly, the lighting did little to help her self-portrait.

Pic credit: @AngelaDeem/Instagram

Angela’s blonde locks have been fried from all the bleaching, and many fans think she should try out a different hairstyle.

Pic credit: @AngelaDeem/Instagram

In the snap, TLC viewers could see Angela’s deep wrinkles in the unfiltered picture, which didn’t help with her looking younger.

Angela failed to sell the straightener

Not only were the selfies a poor representation, but so was the last photo of the straightener, which she was actually meant to be trying to promote.

Pic credit: @AngelaDeem/Instagram

Michael is still in Nigeria

Angela has come under fire for her recent behavior towards Michael Ilesanmi. 90 Day Fiance viewers have found her to be aggressive and abusive in their conversations.

For a second, it even looked like the couple had called it quits on a recent episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? But the Nigerian made peace with his alpha wife, and the two seem to be headed back in a positive direction.

Michael has yet to make it to the United States and is still in Lagos, Nigeria, waiting on his visa. The 31-year-old recently asked his wife to come to visit him since the borders were set to reopen.

As for TLC fans, they are still trying to wash away the image of the couple’s date night which ended up in the bathtub. 90 Day Fiance viewers were appalled at the raunchiness of their interaction and wished that the bubbles covered more.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.