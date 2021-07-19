Angela Deem sparked nightmares with her bubble bath scene. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? fans are still trying to wipe the vision from their minds after seeing Angela Deem try to reconnect with her husband, Michael Ilesanmi, while in the bathtub.

Michael and Angela reconnect

The meemaw tried her best to set up a romantic bubble bath for two via Skype, but TLC viewers really couldn’t get over how cringe-worthy the date was. Not to mention, viewers learned a lot more about Angela’s sex life than they ever wished to know.

Lovers of the hit show know that both Angela and Michael have never been one to shy away from the cameras. But during Sunday’s episode, fans also learned their phone sex is less than appealing.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Angela so eloquently described her phone sex experience in such a way it left fans’ mouths agape. She told cameras, “You know, me and Michael, the furthest we went to having phone sex, Michael shakes his weenie. To him, that’s phone sex. Show him my boobs.”

Angela set up a sexy Skype call

90 Day Fiance fans watched as Angela gussied herself up and put on some lipstick for the date. The 55-year-old told cameras, “It’s time for Michael and I to reconnect sexually even though we are thousands of miles apart.”

As Angela stepped into a bubble bath filled with rose petals, she flicked on her computer and called Michael in Nigeria. Only bubbles separated Michael from seeing his wife’s body.

Pic credit: TLC

But soon, even the bubbles gave up and were washed away to reveal Angela’s new breasts, which according to Michael, were “OK.” The call ended with an uncomfortable and half-hearted strip-tease on Michael’s part.

90 Day Fiance fans were left shaken by the tub scene

90 Day Fiance fans wasted no time rushing over to Reddit to share their disdain. In a thread titled, “My clitoreeus is on fire!” TLC fans went to town on the awkward scene.

One participant wrote, “Goodbye future erections.”

While another shared their take, saying, “Did anyone else notice that “their sexy slash dirty talk” is always followed by laughter?! It’s so weird and uncomfortable!”

90 Day Fiance watchers have been scarred for life with one writing, “Never have I ever been more grateful for censoring than this moment. I just wish there was more.”

Angela and Michael seemed to have reconnected thanks to the soapy bubbles and could be back on track for reconciliation. Even though fans may never be able to unsee their naked bodies, both seem willing to work on their relationship.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.