90 Day Fiance fans question whether Foody Call has gone too far with its overly sexual commentary

The newest 90 Day Fiance spinoff has received some negative feedback for how sexual the content is while the couples cook. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day: Foody Call has not been what viewers expected and many feel like the content of the show is overly sexual as the couples cook traditional dishes from the foreigner’s country.

While the couples are cooking, their commentary tends to get pretty raunchy, and sexual things between the couples have gotten revealed that 90 Day Fiance fans weren’t prepared for.

On top of that, the couples field viewer questions while cooking and those questions are also of a sexual nature and get the couples even deeper into innuendos.

Foody Call may have too much sexual content for viewers

David and Annie and Tania and Syngin were featured in the first two episodes of Foody Call and had the most sexual banter by far.

Between Annie talking about the size of David’s private area and how good he is at pleasing her, and Syngin and Tania sharing the crazy place they’ve had sex, the content was definitely not for all ages.

A large part of the commentary and questions on Foody Call brought the conversation to a sexual topic and the couples tended to over share rather than be reserved.

Syngin and Tania fielded a question while cooking about the craziest place they have had sex. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance fans reacted to the content on Foody Call on Reddit, where many agreed that the conversations were not what they were expecting and became too vulgar.

One viewers said they, “gave it a fair chance but its just wayyy to much.”

Another said, “The sex talk is overkill. No one cares or wants to hear all of that.”

Fans explained how Foody Call overtly sexual content was too much for them. Pic credit: @u/guyute2112/Reddit

There are plenty of other 90 Day Fiance spinoffs to watch if Foody Call is too much

If Foody Call has too much sexual content for viewers there are plenty of other 90 Day Fiance spinoffs to watch and catch up with fan favorites.

Season 2 of 90 Day Diaries is airing June 13th on Discovery+ and new episodes will be available every week.

Season 1 of The Single Life was very popular among 90 Day Fiance fans, and the possible cast for Season 2 has just been leaked.

Fans can also look out for Season 2 of Darcey & Stacey which will be coming out later this summer and a release date for Season 5 of Before the 90 Days could possibly be dropped soon.

90 Day: Foody Call is available to stream on Discovery+.