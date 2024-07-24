90 Day Fiance fans in disbelief over Chantel Everett’s appearance: ‘She’s looking like Darcey’

Chantel Everett has altered her appearance and 90 Day Fiance fans no longer recognize her.

The 33-year-old TLC star is looking drastically different these days, thanks to some cosmetic tweaks.

Chantel, a registered aesthetics nurse, recently posted a Reel on Instagram depicting herself as she promoted her med spa.

In the recording, as shared by @90dayfianceupdate on Instagram, Chantel lip-synched to a voiceover, saying, “You know what this is.”

“This is where the good times happen,” Chantel continued as she patted the chair next to a fat-burning laser machine in her med spa.

In the comments section of @90dayfianceupdate’s post, 90 Day Fiance fans expressed their shock and disbelief, most pointing out that Chantel looked unrecognizable.

Chantel Everett’s critics can’t get over her facial transformation

“Holy Darcey&Stacey level cosmetic surgery!!!!” commented @kellybernadte122 on an Instagram post about Chantel.

“Seriously where did Chantal’s face go? Did she leave it in Turkey and come back with a plastic mask with too much contour painted on it?” their comment continued. “I’m sorry. Chantal was so beautiful. What the heck is going on here?”

90 Day Fiance fans weigh in. Pic credit: @90dayfianceupdate/Instagram

Another Instagram user asked “what the heck” Chantel did to her face, noting that she looked “animated” now.

“Well she obviously has worked on herself. Yikes,” added another critic.

Others pointed out that Chantel couldn’t move her face or her mouth.

More 90 Day Fiance critics. Pic credit: @90dayfianceupdate/Instagram

“She’s been adopted by Darcy. Watch out Lil Kim,” wrote @library.girl.digital.world.

Dozens upon dozens more flocked to the comments to write that Chantel doesn’t look like herself, comparing her to Darcey Silva, another 90 Day Fiance star who has altered her face with cosmetic interventions.

Several Chantel critics claimed they couldn’t recognize the reality TV star-turned-nurse injector.

“Chantel doesn’t look like Chantel!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!” read another comment.

Chantel’s latest cosmetic treatment included facial fillers

Working in the aesthetics field, Chantel knows a thing or two about changing one’s appearance.

She’s copped to getting Botox injections — although she has denied having a nose job or a breast augmentation.

Most recently, Chantel’s med spa, SSA Beauty Bar, shared a before-and-after transformation of Chantel’s latest cosmetic intervention.

In the pictures, Chantel showed off the results of having filler injected in her cheeks, chin, and jawline.

“✨ Transform Your Profile ✨,” read the caption. “With Juvéderm Volux XC and Voluma XC treatments YOU CAN say goodbye to flat cheeks and undefined jawlines. 👋”

In her “after” photos, Chantel’s face appeared much more plump from three angles.

90 Day Fiance fans have made it clear that Chantel has done enough to her face that she looks like a completely different person these days.

Chantel may not have technically gone under the knife to transform her face, but multiple injectables have changed her appearance enough that 90 Day Fiance viewers are taking notice.

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.