90 Day Fiance fans have mixed reactions to Chantel Everett’s dancing video

Chantel Everett posted a bold TikTok video of herself dancing and it garnered attention from 90 Day Fiance and The Family Chantel fans on Instagram.

90 Day viewers were impressed with Chantel’s body but also alarmed by speculated plastic surgery that Chantel may have had.

Either way, the video showed a healthy-looking Chantel living her best life for 90 Day viewers to remark on.

On TikTok, Chantel posted a video of herself in a tank top and small jean shorts with a hat on. As the song in the video got going, Chantel took off the hat, whipped her hair around, and took off her heels to use them as a microphone.

The fun 15-second video was described by Chantel, “when you drink and lip sing with the passion your mom had in the old days.”

@chantel_j_ when you drink and lip sing with the passion your mom had in the old days 😂😂😂 ♬ It’s All Coming Back To Me Now – Céline Dion

A 90 Day Fiance fan page reshared the video on Instagram where viewers dropped their opinions on what they saw.

The most popular comment read, “Body goals Damn (fire emoji).”

To which a different fan added, “she has curves in all the right places, and she doesn’t look like she starved herself! Her body is a dream body.”

On that same note, another fan remarked, “She doesn’t even need to try to be hot. She’s just (fire emoji).”

The comments from 90 Day viewers also moved into the realm of criticism and speculation about work that Chantel has possibly had done.

A critic pressed, “Why did she change her face (exhaling face emoji).”

Another observer noted argued, “She has done something to her face and she better cut it out. She was naturally beautiful.”

Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno got married in 2016 on 90 Day Fiance

Chantel and Pedro made their debut in 2016 on Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance and were subsequently featured on Seasons 2, 3, and 4 of the spinoff Happily Ever After?.

Due to their success there, the couple got their own spinoff The Family Chantel alongside both of their families. Their show has been popular enough to have had three seasons so far.

During their appearance on 90 Day Bares All, Chantel admitted that she had taken Pedro’s virginity and it has been proven that they have known each other since at least 2014.

The Family Chantel is currently on hiatus.