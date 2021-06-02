90 Day Fiance fans gush over latest photo of Paola and Russ Mayfield

Paola and Russ Mayfield have been together for a decade. Pic credit: Paola Mayfield/Instragram

90 Day Fiance’s Paola and Russ Mayfield have been a hit with fans since appearing in the original show’s first season. In the years since, they’ve gone through a series of ups and downs, although they’ve come out all the better for it. That’s how it looks from a new Instagram photo from Paola, which shows that the two are ‘stronger together.’

90 Day Fiance’s Paola and Russ Mayfield are ‘stronger together’

The post shows the two in an embrace, with the redhead simply posting about how strong their relationship is. Russ echoed this sentiment by commenting on the post minutes later with the same message.

Fans, of course, loved the sentiment, with the majority commenting their support of the couple. Even 90 Day Fiance’s David and Annie Toborowsky offered words – or, in this case, emojis – of support for the pair. Long-time fans of the franchise also noted how the pair were their favorite couple in the show.

When Paola and Russ Mayfield met

90 Day Fiance’s Paola and Russ Mayfield have been together for quite some time. They met when Russ was working as an oil engineer in Columbia, where Paola lived at the time. While he was there, he attended a party and met his future wife. The two hit it off instantly, eventually moving to Russ’ native Oklahoma.

The two married in 2013 and welcomed their son, Axel, in 2019 and eventually moved to Miami, Florida. The two made headlines recently when Paola shared an Instagram photo of her and the pair’s son. Many followers thought the baby boy was adorable, with quite a few noting how he looked like his father.

Some of the most-liked comments under the post claim that Axel is a “baby Russ,” while also claiming how he “Looks just like Russ lol.”

Spinning Off From 90 Day Fiance

90 Day Fiance’s Paola and Russ Mayfield starred in the first season of the show, although they later appeared in several spin-offs. They starred in four seasons of Happily Ever After? and episodes of several other shows. They currently star in a Discovery+ spinoff named 90 Day: Foody Call.

The show debuted on Saturday, May 29, and was met with a mixed reception. There have also been several more personal developments for the couple recently. Paola, for example, has started a new career as a professional wrestler. Her first match took place on May 1, although it’s unclear when she plans to return to the ring.

90 Day: Foody Call aired its first six episodes on May 29, with more set to come on Discovery+.