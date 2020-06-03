90 Day Fiance fan theory: Is Lana’s nephew really her son?

Viewers who tuned in this season to 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days have a lot to say about the relationship between David and Lana.

They rank as one of the most talked-about couples this season, with many believing Lana is scamming the 60-year old.

David even hired an investigator to seek out the elusive Lana after she no-showed several of his trips to her home country, Ukraine.

The investigator confirmed what fans have been saying, but in an epic plot twist, Lana finally revealed herself, and now David is convinced more than ever before they were meant to be.

That has not stopped fans from coming up with tons of theories about the Ukrainian native.

Some viewers believed that TLC paid Lana to make an appearance, while others think that the website where David and Lana met forced her to appear to protect their image.

However, one fan has an interesting theory that may not have crossed your mind.

Is Lana’s nephew actually her son?

One viewer seems to think so, and here’s why.

In the last few episodes, after arriving in Ukraine once again, David finally met the 28-year-old in person.

However, the 90 Day Fiance alum also revealed that he didn’t see much of Lana during his short stint in the country.

In one scene, he said, “Tomorrow, I’m leaving to go back to the USA, but Lana’s busy babysitting her nephew, and it’s a little hurtful.”

This comment sparked an interesting theory from Reddit user @u/Badger_Silverado, who’s theory is this ” I’ve been thinking about it a lot, and if the nephew wasn’t a made-up excuse I think it was probably her son.”

Some users commented on the post, admitting that it might indeed be true.

Another Reddit user even claimed that he found Lana on Facebook, and she was married and had a son. However, he said the Facebook profile in question has since been set to private.

David proposes to Lana anyway

In the episode, the TLC star continued to share his disappointment about not seeing Lana enough during his trip.

“I just really wish I had more hours with her because my trip is over, and it’s still hard for me to understand exactly where she stands about getting married,” David said.

We should know by now that this man is determined, and his doubts did not deter him from proposing.

When Lana showed up to see him off at the airport, he popped the question, and she said yes!

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.