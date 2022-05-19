90 Day Fiance: Evelyn Cormier and David Vázquez Zermeño finalize their divorce five months after split

Evelyn and David are officially divorced. Pic credit: TLC

Former couple Evelyn Cormier and David Vázquez Zermeño from 90 Day Fiance are officially divorced.

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, 23-year-old Evelyn filed for divorce from 30-year-old David last fall after four years of marriage. This was the first marriage for both Evelyn and David and they don’t share any children.

Now, just five months after Evelyn announced that she and David were divorcing, the legal proceedings have been finalized. As of April 22, 2022, Evelyn and David are legally single once again, after their case was processed electronically.

Evelyn and David shocked viewers with their unlikely romance. The former couple has a 7-year age gap between them, David was a native of Spain before entering the US on a K-1 Visa, and both of them were virgins before tying the knot.

Evelyn appeared on the most recent episode of Season 3 of 90 Day Diaries and updated her fans on what she’s been up to since filming the show. She opened up a little bit about the demise of her and David’s marriage.

Evelyn talks failed marriage to David this season on 90 Day Diaries

“My 90 Day journey started when I met David on social media. David and I started talking when I was 18. He slid into my DMs and we just developed a little friendship from there and we knew that it was turning romantic. Although David and I came from different worlds, we both had the same Christian values, including not having sex before marriage,” Evelyn divulged.

Although they had disagreements, Evelyn felt David was the love of her life and they tied the knot.

The couple lived in New Hampshire for two years before Evelyn wanted to pursue becoming a professional musician. (Fun fact: Evelyn made it to the finals during Season 17 of American Idol.) So they picked up and moved across the country to Los Angeles, but Evelyn didn’t like living there.

Evelyn admitted that a lot of the friction in their marriage stemmed from David not understanding why she missed home so much. Evelyn also claimed that David “always wanted things to be his way.”

“He was very controlling towards me and I was silenced so often with my opinions and thoughts and feelings like they weren’t valid. There were days where I felt like I just couldn’t even get out of bed because I felt so hopeless for my future,” Evelyn told cameras during the episode.

Previously, Evelyn claimed that she suffered emotional abuse during her “sexless” marriage to David.

“I felt like I absolutely, under no circumstance, could divorce David, but there are biblical reasons that you can get divorced and there are times where it is acceptable,” Evelyn explained, who comes from a strictly religious family.

Evelyn eventually returned home to New Hampshire where she filed for divorce from David. She admitted that leaving David was “empowering.”

“The most empowering thing that I did was cut off communication. I cut it off last summer. I haven’t spoken to him since I filed,” Evelyn shared. The aspiring musician said these days, she’s focusing on her life after leaving David and her music career.

