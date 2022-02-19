90 Day Fiance alum Evelyn Cormier reveals how she’s coping after split from David Vázquez Zermeño

Evelyn Cormier is focusing on herself following her split from David Vázquez Zermeño. Pic credit: @evelyncormier/Instagram

90 Day Fiance alum Evelyn Cormier has been working on herself, enjoying new hobbies, and surrounding herself with her “circle” following her recent divorce from her ex-husband, David Vázquez Zermeño.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Evelyn announced that she and David were divorcing in November 2021 after four years of marriage.

Now, in the wake of her divorce, Evelyn is staying busy and focusing on “getting healthy.”

90 Day Fiance alum Evelyn Cormier ‘coping with decision’ to divorce David Vázquez Zermeño

The 22-year-old former reality TV star spoke with In Touch recently and said of her newly-single life, “I’m coping with my decision to divorce David by focusing on myself and getting healthy.”

Evelyn has been fortunate to have the support of her community, friends, and family during this new phase in her life and has been keeping herself busy with new hobbies involving horses, writing, and home restoration.

“Everyone in my circle has been so understanding … my fans, my church and my family/friends,” the former American Idol contestant shared. “I’ve been volunteering at a local horse rescue, which has been incredible. There is a lot to learn.”

Evelyn continued, “Working with horses is so therapeutic to me, and my dream is to one day have horses of my own. I’ve also been helping my parents restore their 1790s colonial home.”

Staying busy has been an important part of Evelyn’s healing, as she told the outlet, “It’s so important to stay busy during the healing process, which I have been doing for sure. I’ve written several novels over the last four years, and I’m currently querying a Historical Fiction Romance loosely inspired by my hometown.”

Evelyn alleged mental and emotional abuse while married to David

Shortly after announcing her split from David, Evelyn claimed that her former husband emotionally and mentally abused her and that their marriage was sexless.

“I’ve endured mental and emotional abuse because of a passionless, sexless and narcissistic relationship,” Evelyn alleged in December 2021.

At the time, Evelyn relied on her faith to get her through the healing process and said, “This is a very difficult time for me and there is a long road of healing ahead, but I’m trusting God and the plan He has for me.”

Evelyn and David’s split was a surprise to many, especially to their 90 Day Fiance Season 5 castmates, David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan.

“We were shocked to hear it,” David shared. “Sometimes in life, people are better off to go on their own separate paths.”

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus.