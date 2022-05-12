90 Day Fiance: Erika Owens explains social media absence, reveals she was going through a ‘really rough time’

Erika Owens opens up about her mental health. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Erika Owens found out the hard way that ignoring your mental health can take a toll. The Australian native recently returned to social media after taking a well-needed break.

Following her short hiatus from Instagram, Erika explained why she was MIA and admitted to going through a tough time in her personal life.

However, after brushing aside her issues for some time, it spiraled into anxiety and burnout which forced the 24-year-old to take the time and focus on her mental health.

Erika’s revelation comes at a timely moment as we celebrate Mental Health Awareness month.

Erika Owens admits she was going through a ‘really rough time’

Erika Owens took some time away from social media without any warning to her followers. However, the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star recently made her return and explained the importance of her absence from the spotlight.

Erika shared a photo in one of her colorful ensembles along with a lengthy message about what has been going on in her personal life.

“You may have noticed I’ve been a [teensy] bit absent on social media over the last month or so,” wrote Erika. “The truth is, I’ve been having a really rough time and I ignored that, which resulted in an unbearable amount of burnout, self-doubt/loathing, and anxiety.”

The TLC alum confessed to desperately needing a break but being “scared to take time off socials” due to fear of losing her “partnerships” and “followers.”

“I know mental health is first, and I preach this constantly…but I guess I ignored my own advice and kept pushing in order to keep up with my peers in the influencer space,” admitted Erika, who added, “It took its toll on me.”

Erika Owens says she started going to therapy

Erika noted that some days it “was hard to even get out of bed,” but since taking time away, things have improved for the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star.

“The break was exactly what I needed,” said Erika. “I’ve gone back to the gym and started going to therapy (so proud of myself!). I’m still taking it slow and easing back into working and creating content that makes me happy and feels GOOD.”

Now that she’s feeling better, the social media influencer plans to start sharing her fashionable outfits and accessories with her followers once again.

“Super excited to be back, and I have so many cute outfits that I’ve accumulated in my time off that I cannot WAIT to share with you,” noted Erika. “Thank you for being a part of my journey and for giving me the time I need to sort my s**t out at my pace.”

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus on TLC.