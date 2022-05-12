90 Day Fiance: Emily shares the sweet sign baby Koban had when he met Kobe for the first time

Emily shares a cute sign that Koban made for Kobe upon his arrival. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star Emily Bieberly shared a cute photo of a sign that baby Koban was holding when he met his dad Kobe for the first time.

As cute as the sign was, Kobe’s reaction to meeting his son for the first time was even more adorable.

Emily shares a cute photo on her Instagram story

Kobe meeting Koban for the first time was highly emotional for the entire family.

Kobe was so emotional and thrilled when he saw Koban that he broke into tears.

Emily recently shared a cute sign that baby Koban was holding in her Instagram story when he met his dad for the first time.

The sign read, “Hi Daddy, it’s me, Koban. I’ve waited my whole life to see you!”

Kobe was ecstatic to meet Koban after a long wait

In the weeks prior, viewers saw that Emily was very adamant about keeping Kobe away from his son on his first day of being in the United States.

Emily thought that the two needed to spend time together to rekindle their love for one another and to make sure that their relationship was still intact without adding the stress of caring for Koban just for one night.

Although Kobe was adamant about wanting to see his son first, he eventually came around to the idea and appreciated that Emily set a time out for them to spend with one another.

After Emily and Kobe had their one night, they seemed more at peace with one another and their relationship. However, meeting Emily’s family was a different story for Kobe.

When Kobe initially came into the house, Emily’s family was standing around, waiting for him to introduce himself; however, Kobe was so enamored with his son that he couldn’t take his eyes off him.

Kobe and Emily’s family had a very awkward first meeting and did not know what to say or do. Emily’s dad seemed even more skeptical of Kobe and even admitted that he would be keeping a close eye on him during his stay.

Emily’s family expressed that they did not know how to take Kobe, as they had never met him, and all they knew of him was that he was the father of Emily’s son.

Kobe navigating being a new parent and interacting with his in-laws regularly may become a very uncomfortable situation; however, viewers will have to tune in to upcoming episodes to see how it all unravels.

