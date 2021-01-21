90 Day Fiance: Emily and Sasha share huge update on his immigration status

Who would’ve thought that joining a gym in Moscow would lead Emily Larin into meeting her future husband? Although they didn’t speak the same language, she quickly fell for Sasha’s built biceps and warm smile.

In season 7 of 90 Day Fiance, fans watched Emily bring her Russian fitness-obsessed fiance to snowy Oregon.

Sasha is on his third wife and third child

Emily wasn’t the first woman to fall for her physically fit partner. Sasha had a bad track record of ex-wives but he convinced his American girlfriend that she was the one for him.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

On his third wife, Emily’s parents were scared that this was becoming a pattern for her daughter’s future husband.

Their relationship was further cemented when the couple got pregnant with a child of their own. Insisting on giving birth in Russia with Sasha next to her, it was a difficult delivery for Emily.

While they were excited about their new grandchild, Emily’s parents are convinced Sasha will ultimately end up leaving their daughter for another wife.

Sasha is determined to prove this isn’t the case, “Yes I made mistakes, but I’m actually a good guy.”

What’s new with Sasha and Emily?

The couple appeared on the 90 Day Fiance spin-off Self Quarantined and it documented Sasha’s sudden sickness at the beginning of the quarantine.

Thankfully it wasn’t COVID-19, but it did take a long time for Sasha to fully recover.

Although he didn’t catch the infectious disease, the coronavirus pandemic has affected him in other ways in his life. Sasha’s main income comes from personal training and since the gyms are closed, it’s definitely taken a hit to his business.

So far, the couple has been proving the haters wrong with their relationship. Sasha posted an update to his immigration journey in an Instagram post.

In a selfie with his wife, he wrote, “Today was surprisingly a sunny day. Not a typical for this time. Also it was very productive. I finally got the Permanent Resident Card.”

According to the US Homeland Security website, having permanent residency now allows Sasha to take advantage of the “offer of employment without special restrictions, own property, receive financial assistance at public colleges and universities, and join the Armed Forces.”

Do you think Sasha and Emily will continue to make life in America work?

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.