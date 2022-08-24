90 Day Fiance: Elizabeth Potthast’s sister Becky shares ‘no makeup no filter’ selfie video

90 Day Fiance fans got to see Elizabeth Potthast’s sister Becky Lichtwerch without a filter or makeup. Pic credit: @beckylichtwerch/Instagram

90 Day Fiance alum Elizabeth Potthast’s sister Becky Lichtwerch has been a part of the franchise alongside her sister, having made appearances in every season Elizabeth has.

90 Day viewers have gotten to know Becky’s strong personality as well as the inner workings of her family. Fans have been privy to Becky’s role in the Potthast family house-flipping business, as well as her strained relationship with Elizabeth’s husband, Andrei Castravet.

The members of the Potthast family have even feuded with each other over their deep-seated issues with Andrei being in their business and spending time with their dad, patriarch Chuck Potthast. Becky even had a physical spat with Elizabeth while on a charted boat with the whole family.

Elizabeth and Andrei were originally on Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance and made follow-up appearances on Seasons 4-6 of Happily Ever After?. They have also been on 90 Day Diaries, Pillow Talk and 90 Day Bares All.

The entertaining couple is also going to be upcoming cast members on Season 7 of Happily Ever After?.

In any case, Becky has a social media presence and she recently used that platform to share a “no makeup no filter” selfie with 90 Day Fiance fans.

Becky Lichtwerch shares rare ‘no makeup no filter’ selfie with 90 Day Fiance fans

Becky used her Instagram to share a short selfie video with her 34k fans to show how she looks without a filter or makeup.

The video captured Becky as she moved her head around as the camera remained stationary to show her bare face from different angles.

The true point of her video, however, seemed to be promotion-oriented since she talked about her skincare routine and dropped the handle of a brand in her caption.

In the caption, Becky gushed, “I chose to begin working on my skin upkeep like ten years ago. Little did I know I would gain a new love language. SELF CARE. Because Self Care=Self Love 🥰✊😁 I would learn about what my face (and my body) needs and give it love and attention.”

Becky Lichtwerch complained about not being verified on Instagram

In late July, Becky launched an angry video lashing out at Instagram for not verifying her after she claimed she fit all the criteria to become verified.

She noted her seven-year presence within the 90 Day franchise and remarked that neither her sister, brother, sister-in-law, nor dad had the blue check marks either.

Based on Becky’s current profile, she looks to be verified now, but it’s hard to say if her public video complaint is what helped her case.

Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? premieres on Sunday, August 28 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.