90 Day Fiance: Elizabeth Potthast’s sister Becky Lichtwerch lashes out after not being verified by Instagram

Elizabeth Potthast’s sister Becky Lichtwerch had a bone to pick with Instagram. Pic credit: TLC

It looks like 90 Day Fiance star Elizabeth Potthast’s sister Becky Lichtwerch is big mad that she has not been verified on Instagram, because she threw a fit in a recent video.

In the video, she directly addressed Instagram and pleaded her case as to why she thought she should be verified. She brought up being on every season within the 90 Day Fiance franchise that her sister has been a part of for the last seven years.

Becky added ammunition by announcing that neither her brother, sister, dad, nor sister-in-law have been verified yet even though they meet all the guidelines, according to her.

In a demanding address, Becky told Instagram to contact her and explain why she has not been verified.

In an effort to buff up her case, Becky went on to explain that other verified 90 Day-related pages and established news agencies follow her and her family.

90 Day Fiance viewers first met Elizabeth and Andrei on Season 5 of the flagship series, and then they appeared in Seasons 4-6 of Happily Ever After?. The couple has appeared on other franchise spinoffs and is due to be cast members in Season 7 of Happily Ever After?.

In a video of Becky’s reshared by a 90 Day fan page, Becky unleashed on Instagram after failing to get verified.

She began, “Instagram I don’t want to speculate as to why I meet all the guidelines yet you don’t verify me so go ahead and contact me and explain to me why you refuse to verify me.”

Becky continued, “I didn’t even get started on my sister, my brother, my dad, and my sister-in-law who also haven’t been verified. We’ve been on this show for almost seven years consecutively. The networks are following our Instagram accounts. Those networks that you have verified as a real entity. Multiple, multiple resources that you have also verified have written articles about us.”

She ended by asking, “So what is it Instagram, what else do you need?”

In part of the video she tagged her family who she had brought up.

She wrote over the screen in another part, “I am who I say I am.”

There will be five other alumni couples on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

Elizabeth and Andrei will be joined by five other alumni couples within the 90 Day franchise.

The cast includes Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi, Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya, Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh, Kimberly Menzies, Usman “Sojaboy” Umar, and Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods.

Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? premieres on Sunday, August 28 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.