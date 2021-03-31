90 Day Fiance: Did Debbie Johnson and Larissa Lima bury the hatchet for good?

90 Day Fiance star Debbie Johnson with Larissa Dos Santos Lima. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance mom Debbie Johnson proves there’s no more bad blood between her and Larissa Dos Santos Lima.

Colt Johnson’s mother finally set the record straight, just in time for her former daughter-in-law’s rumored engagement to Eric Nichols.

90 Day Fiance: Larissa Dos Santos Lima and Debbie Johnson are now friends

The former 90 Day Fiance castmates appeared to have reconciled, shocking many of their followers.

It’s no secret that Larissa doesn’t have an amicable relationship with her former mother-in-law even after her split from Colt Johnson. The two often clashed with each other, some of which were very public.

Larissa and Debbie have had several fights documented on the show. One of the most unforgettable ones was when Larissa lashed out at Debbie, accusing her of poisoning everyone against her.

This was after she was called out by Colt’s cousin, John, during a family cookout. Debbie denied Larissa’s accusation, saying she has nothing to do with it. The 90 Day Fiance mama then slammed the door, setting off Larissa even more.

Another memorable moment was when Debbie blasted Larissa for flushing her wedding ring down the toilet. Colt’s mom was definitely upset about it, adding that Larissa wasted her son’s hard-earned money.

Debbie clapped back at trolls pitting her against Larissa

Despite their previous beef, it seems Larissa and Debbie managed to patch things up, much to everyone’s surprise. The 90 Day Fiance stars are now following each other on social media.

Apparently, a fan noticed that Debbie liked Larissa’s recent photo with Eric Nichols. When asked why she suddenly follows her on Instagram, Debbie’s response was quite savage. “Since you went to all the trouble to tag me so I would see this,” Debbie told the fan. “Here is your answer. Larissa and I have put our differences aside and moved on.”

Debbie added that they both follow each other on social media, suggesting that things are now good between them. “We want the best for each other,” Debbie said. “I wish her well.”

90 Day Fiance star Debbie Johnson has nothing but good words to say about Larissa. Pic credit: @larissalimareal/Instagram

90 Day Fiance: Will Larissa invite Debbie to her wedding?

In response, Larissa took a screenshot of Debbie Johnson’s comment and shared it on her Instagram Stories. She then asked her followers to follow the “queen.”

Many are now wondering if Larissa is planning on inviting Debbie to her rumored wedding to Eric Nichols. After all, they seem to be friendly toward each other now.

However, it is worth noting that Larissa and Eric have yet to officially confirm their rumored engagement or a wedding date. But with Larissa’s posts lately, it’s safe to assume that the couple is brewing something big.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.