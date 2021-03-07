90 Day Fiance: Debbie Johnson feeling young at heart with Eric Nichols’ ex-fling

90 Day Fiance star Debbie Johnson enjoys time with Nathalie Perez. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star Debbie Johnson is feeling youthful now more than ever, thanks to her new friend, Nathalie Perez. Colt Johnson’s mother has been spending a lot of time with Eric Nichols’ former fling and fans have mixed views about it.

Just recently, the two ladies were spotted hanging out again, seemingly having a good time. Many pointed out that Nathalie effortlessly gets along well with mother Debbie unlike Colt’s ex-girlfriends Larissa Dos Santos Lima and Jess Caroline.

90 Day Fiance: Debbie Johnson hangs out with Nathalie Perez

Looks like Nathalie Perez has found herself a new party buddy. Eric Nichols’ ex-fling just spent a fun night out with 90 Day Fiance star Debbie Johnson, which drew mixed reactions online.

Nathalie took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of her girls night out with Debbie. The two appeared to be in a women’s restroom at a bar, taking pictures in front of the mirror.

The outspoken babe rocked a sexy tube top matched with ripped jeans. 90 Day Fiance’s Debbie Johnson, on the other hand, donned a pinkish sweater and black pants. Both women were wearing face masks as well.

“Whatever happened last night I blame her,” Nathalie captioned the post.

It seems Debbie enjoyed her time with Eric’s ex as well.

“OMG! We had so much fun,” she commented on Nathalie’s post. “I can’t remember ever laughing so much. That was the best time ever.”

Debbie and Eric Nichols’ ex get along well

This is not the first time Debbie Johnson and Nathalie Perez spent time together. Last year, Nathalie visited the 90 Day Fiance star in Las Vegas and the two went out together for a meal.

At the time, Debbie and Nathalie were accompanied by Colt Johnson’s then rumored girlfriend, Vanessa Guerra. Their outing came amid their controversial feud with Larissa Dos Santos Lima and Jess Caroline.

It’s clear that Nathalie managed to get on Debbie’s good side. This seems like a big deal considering Debbie’s image of being difficult to please. With her close relationship with Nathalie, it’s likely that she might consider her to be a good match for her son, Colt.

90 Day Fiance star Debbie Johnson with Vanessa Guerra and Nathalie Perez. Pic credit: @the_coca_valdez/Instagram

90 Day Fiance: Should Vanessa Guerra be worried?

It’s no secret that Debbie Johnson had a not-so-pleasant relationship with Colt’s exes Jess and Larissa. The 90 Day Fiance mama has been vocal about her opposition to the two ladies. It’s almost as if she has set a very high standard for his son.

But things changed when Vanessa Guerra came into the picture. The once hard to please mother became instant friends with her son’s friend, obviously rooting for them to be a couple.

Now that Debbie is getting closer with Nathalie, many are wondering if Vanessa should see Nathalie as a threat between her and Colt. However, it doesn’t seem like Vanessa should be worried about that.

In an episode of 90 Day: The Single Life, Colt officially asked Vanessa to be his girlfriend. He claimed to be a changed man thanks to meeting her. Colt even sees himself having a future with Vanessa. Only time will tell if Colt is serious about settling down with Vanessa.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.