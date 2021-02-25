90 Day Fiance: Debbie Johnson approves of Colt’s adult film star date

90 Day Fiance star Colt Johnson goes on a date with a sexy star and Debbie Johnson seems to approve it. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star Colt Johnson is not giving up on love despite his failed relationships. The ex-husband of Larissa Dos Santos Lima seems ready to meet someone new, this time, through a different platform. Will he finally find his perfect match?

90 Day Fiance: Colt Johnson’s speed dating experience

In the premiere episode of 90 Day: The Single Life, Colt Johnson returns to the dating scene. The TLC star is hoping to find romance once again after failing at it multiple times in the past.

It seems Colt is done with meeting a potential lover online. This time around, he resorted to finding love through speed dating. The reality star went on a matchmaking event despite his feelings for Vanessa Guerra.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

There, the 90 Day Fiance alum met some interesting women, some of which looked promising. However, Colt’s moves don’t seem to work, especially when the ladies learned that he’s “unemployed” and still lives with his mom Debbie.

One participant even bluntly told the cameras that she “would not date Colt, at all.” She added that Colt’s too old to be living with his mother, suggesting that Debbie is “tired” of him being there with her.

“Dating in person is a lot different than dating online,” Colt said. “I’d rather be upfront and be honest about who I am and what I want. So, I don’t want to waste her time or mine.”

Colt’s steamy date with an adult film star

Despite failing to impress the ladies in speed dating, Colt Johnson still managed to get a hot date. On the latest episode of 90 Day Bares All, Larissa’s ex-husband shared his experience in dating an adult film star.

Colt’s date, Brittany, claimed to be a two-time Hall of Famer adult film star. She actively does titillating videos, which seemed to have piqued Colt’s interest.

The 90 Day Fiance star had a rather awkward start when Brittany took him to a room where she shoots “costume porn videos.” But Colt doesn’t seem to mind it at all. “I’m a very sex-positive person and I have no problem with that,” he added.

Brittany then invited Colt to join her in the jacuzzi, obviously hoping to take things further. It seemed Colt was a bit nervous around his date but overall, he definitely had a great time.

Debbie Johnson approves of Colt’s date

Surprisingly, Debbie Johnson was impressed by Colt Johnson’s sexy date, Brittany. The 90 Day Fiance celeb couldn’t help but laugh at her son’s crazy night, seemingly amused with what transpired on their date.

Debbie even called Colt’s date “adorable” and “sweet” — a far cry from her description of her son’s exes, Larissa and Jess. The cat lover from Las Vegas even mocked her son’s love for adult videos, which became quite controversial during his tumultuous past relationships. Will fans see more of Brittany and Colt in the future?

90 Day Bares All and 90 Day: The Single Life stream on Discovery+.