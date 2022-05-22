90 Day Fiance: Deavan Clegg is ‘ready for summer’ shows off baby bump during peaceful boat ride

Deavan Clegg says she’s ready to share her pregnancy journey with her fans. Pic credit: TLC

Deavan Clegg is about to become a mom to three, as she is expecting a new baby. She revealed the news earlier in the month, shocking the 90 Day Fiance fandom.

Fans of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way may recall watching Deavan fight for her relationship with her ex-husband Jihoon. Despite their already rocky romance, the two welcomed a baby together and tried to make their family work.

Unfortunately, the marriage ended, but Deavan found love again with her current boyfriend, Topher Park. Now, the two are expanding their family as Deavan is set to give birth this fall.

Deavan is ready to share more of her life with her fans

On Instagram, Deavan has already begun sharing her pregnancy journey with her followers. After announcing that she’s expecting again, she immediately started posting updates on social media.

Recently, she shared a post on Instagram to let her fans know that she’s got a ton of content about her life planned that she can’t wait to share.

She posted a pic of herself wearing a short-sleeved leopard print dress and a black baseball cap. She is sitting on a boat where followers can see the sparkling blue water and mountains in the background. As she enjoys the ride, Deavan is seen cradling her growing baby bump while looking off in the distance.

In her caption, she wrote, “Are you ready for summer? I have so much planned and a lot of vlogs coming your way! After taking a long social media break from vlogging. I’m ready to get back out there and share our journey again!”

Prior to her pregnancy announcement, Deaven was very active on her YouTube channel where she vlogged about raising her kids, their traveling adventures, and her cooking tutorials.

She took a break from the channel at the end of 2021. It appears the reality star is ready to return to the spotlight.

Deavan and Jihoon struggle to co-parent their son

Fans of the show may recall the tumultuous relationship between Deavan and Jihoon. They struggled to communicate with one another, and finances was a major issue for them both.

After stating the couple needed time apart, Deavan left Jihoon in Korea and returned home with her children. Since then, Deavan claims Jihoon has not shown an interest in being part of their son Taeyang’s life.

Jihoon denied Deavan’s claims and says she accused him of abusing her daughter, Drascilla. He claims this was the main reason she left him. He also denies any abuse allegations.

Jihoon says soon after their split, Deavan was in a new relationship and making it difficult for them to co-parent their son. Currently, he is still in Korea and has no contact with Deavan.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is currently on hiatus.