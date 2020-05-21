90 Day Fiance: David Murphey reveals he spent a week with Lana in Ukraine

Say what you want about David Murphey, but the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star won’t let that stop him from showing off his one true love.

Since the bombshell Tell-all finally revealed the mysterious Lana, David has been showing her off on social media.

He’s also been responding to comments and shutting down the naysayers who continue to doubt that Lana is who she says she is.

However, Murphey is remaining positive about his relationship with the Ukrainian native and giving fans a glimpse into what we didn’t see on tv.

Most recently he shared a romantic photo of the two

The image posted on David’s Instagram page showed him and Lana, clad in black, with a beautiful bridge serving as a backdrop.

The two are smiling into the camera and hugged up pretty close with Lana’s arms around his shoulders.

The reality tv personality captioned the image, “More Lana after a week together.”

This means that they spent a decent amount of time together in Kyiv, Ukraine, after meeting for the first time in person.

This isn’t the first photo Murphey has posted of the elusive Lana; he’s shared several over the past few days.

The first photo was posted just two days ago and titled, “My first photo with Lana,” and it showed the duo happily smiling into the camera.

Since then, the Las Vegas native continued to flood his timeline with photos from his trip, but he’s made a significant change.

Murphey has deactivated his comments

At first, Murphey seemed to welcome the comments. He even spent time responding to much of the negative feedback posted by 90 Day Fiance fans.

However, it was possibly too much negativity for David to bear, because he has now deactivated the comment section on his page, as he continues to show off images of himself and his Ukrainian love.

He also shared a photo of their first date.

In the past two days, the 60-year-old has posted five images of himself and the blonde beauty enjoying their time together.

Now David is back on U.S. soil, and Lana is still in Ukraine, so it’s hard to predict where their relationship will go.

David – always the optimist – hopes for a happily ever after, but fans doubt that this will ever happen.

The leaked Tell-All video revealed the hopeless romantic plans to retire from his job in the U.S. and move to Ukraine to reunite with his online flame.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sunday nights at 8/7 central on TLC.