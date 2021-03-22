90 Day Fiance: Darcey Silva loves Georgi Rusev’s ‘juicy lamb chops’

Darcey & Stacey stars Darcey Silva and Georgi Rusev have yet to reveal their wedding plans. Pic credit: @georgirusev.tv/Instagram

Darcey Silva showcased her humorous side on 90 Day Fiance: Love Games. The TLC star made a hilarious remark on the show that got her fellow cast members and viewers laughing hard.

90 Day Fiance: Darcey Silva and Georgi Rusev join Love Games

Darcey & Stacey stars Darcey Silva and Georgi Rusev appeared on the new 90 Day Fiance spinoff, Love Games. The engaged couple competed against Brett Otto, Daya De Arce, Tiffany Franco Smith, and Ronald Smith.

The couples’ knowledge of one another was put to test by answering some questions about their personal lives. This proves how much they know about their partners and some of the answers were quite shocking.

In Monday’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: Love Games, host Sukayana “Suki” Krishnan quizzed Darcey and Georgi on how they spice things up in the bedroom. Darcey eagerly wrote down her answer but it didn’t match Georgi’s.

Apparently, Georgi thought his fiancee loves to bring strawberries and ice cream into the bedroom. It turns out, she has another craving in mind.

“I like it sweet, but I’m gonna say juicy lamb chops!” Darcey playfully answered. “I want that lamb chops lollipop! Georgi’s special!”

Darcey gushes at Georgi’s ‘lamb chops lollipop’

The 90 Day Fiance couples burst out laughing at Darcey Silva’s naughty answer. Her double-meaning response definitely won over the other contestants, with Ronald Smith calling it “one for the books.”

Darcey goes on to say that Georgi Rusev likes to grill and that he makes the “best lamb chops ever.” But when Suki asked Georgi if he’s turned on by feeding Darcey lamb chops, he embarrassingly denied it ever happened.

“We never do that,” Georgi seriously told Darcey. “I don’t know why she’s saying that. I never bring the lambchop to the bedroom.”

Georgi not amused by Darcey’s naughty joke

It’s clear that Georgi Rusev was embarrassed by Darcey Silva’s antic. But the 90 Day Fiance star didn’t stop with her naughty teasing.

When asked if Georgi’s lamb chops are satisfying, Darcey suggestively looked down on her fiance’s pants. “I want that lamb chop tonight!” she said.

Many pointed out that Georgi didn’t look happy about Darcey’s jokes. One commenter noted that he was not laughing along with the rest of the group. Another one pointed out that the Bulgarian model seemed embarrassed by his fiancee’s actions.

Darcey and Georgi got engaged last year but have yet to reveal their wedding plans. They’re set to return for another season of Darcey & Stacey.

90 Day Fiance: Love Games streams on Discovery+.