90 Day Fiance: Danielle Mullins has no romantic feelings for ex-husband Mohamed Jbali, says she has gotten ‘closure’

Danielle talks current relationship with ex-husband Mohamed Jbali. Pic credit:TLC

Danielle Mullins has moved on from her tumultuous marriage to Mohamed Jbali which played out 90 Day Fiance.

The couple had viewers scratching their heads about their relationship from the moment Danielle introduced the world to her online love in Season 2.

After they met online, Mohamed left his home country of Tunisia to live with Danielle in the U.S.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

While the mom-of-four was head over heels for her young beau, viewers felt that the Tunisian native was only with her for the green card.

The couple later appeared on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? and we witnessed the deterioration of their relationship.

However, the nail in the coffin for fans was when Mohammed made a nasty comment about his wife during the Tell All.

Love 90 Day Fiance as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

The pair have now been divorced for four years, and despite their explosive breakup, Danielle recently noted that they are now friends.

Danielle talks closure from Mohamed

The 90 Day Fiance star had a recent sit down with Us Weekly, and she dished about her appearance on TLC’s newest spinoff 90 Day: The Single Life.

It seems Danielle’s quest for love on the show played a role in her new found friendship with Mohamed.

During one episode, Danielle had a sit-down with her ex after they had stopped speaking for over three years.

“That first conversation, I felt like I got some of the closure that I needed,” admitted Danielle.

“But then when we had the second conversation via zoom [and] I definitely got more of the closure that I needed, and I felt much better after the second conversation,” she added.

Fans of the Discovery+ show didn’t get to see the full interaction between the former couple.

However, the conversation must’ve been a fruitful one, because the former couple has since become friends.

Danielle says she does not have romantic feelings for Mohamed

Things have certainly changed since we last saw the 90 Day Fiance couple together romantically.

Danielle has totally moved on from Mohamed and even admitted that maybe they weren’t suited to be husband and wife.

“I think that we’re better off as friends,” confessed Danielle. “We’re very supportive of each other and we’re just better off as friends.”

Danielle also noted how much her former beau has changed since they were together.

“I never thought that it would happen, but he’s [grown] over the years. He’s in his 30s now, you know, they say guys mature later,” she expressed.

She added, “I think he’s matured a lot over the years after being out on his own and having things happen to him and he’s realized that I was a good person and that I did a lot for him and took him that long to realize it.”

These days Danielle can be seen on 90 Day: The Single Life and she’s on a quest to find love again.

90 Day: The Single Life streams on Discovery+.